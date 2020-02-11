World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fast Food
  4. Argentina
  5. Falafel Booth / Juan Campanini Josefina Sposito

Falafel Booth / Juan Campanini Josefina Sposito

Save this project
Falafel Booth / Juan Campanini Josefina Sposito

© Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas + 15

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Fast Food
Recoleta, Argentina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 40.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hydro, Shulman
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The Falafel Booth is located among food shops in front of Recoleta cemetery. The white crisscrossed mesh creates a plain surface with one opening.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The project is a cladding and a window. During the day, when open, what is plain gains depth. Behind is the kitchen where the falafel is prepared to be sold on the street.

Once sold out, the window shuts: the surface is again complete and everything behind lays hidden once again.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Junín & Guido, C1113 CABA, Argentina

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Juan Campanini Josefina Sposito
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Fast food Argentina
Cite: "Falafel Booth / Juan Campanini Josefina Sposito" [Quiosco de falafel / Juan Campanini Josefina Sposito] 11 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933128/falafel-booth-juan-campanini-josefina-sposito/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream