World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Spain
  5. IC House / Ad-hoc msl

IC House / Ad-hoc msl

Save this project
IC House / Ad-hoc msl

© David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos + 33

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Residential
Murcia, Spain
  • Architects: Ad-hoc msl
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 110.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: David Frutos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Chemifloor, Finsa, Galindo, Kubus, XAL
  • Architects In Charge: Ad-hoc msl
  • Engineering: Qube ingeniería
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. The tradition of architecture, and many persist in it, insists on conceiving it as the construction of space. Thus a house will always be the optimal coordination of the different spaces that inhabit requires. But a house is also, especially if we think that the family has been established for a long time and what was now proposed was a "definitive" installation, a significant number of objects that make up the domestic universe. What will be, in this second look, architecture? Or can the architecture be configured based on the objects?

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

An elementary classification of objects can lead to a discussion about their public condition. So we can go grouping objects to target the visible and others to the hidden. A chair: visible, a bed: depends, a set of sheets: hidden, a flowerpot: visible, a television: depends, a bottle of whiskey: hidden. And when you gather an initial list of objects, elementally classified, the structural demand comes alone. The house, then, will be a large board pending fragmentation and it will only be necessary to define two flexible and adequately discriminated systems.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Then, the pink and lax flowers will burst into a parametric matrix of extreme classificatory rationality.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The house they bought for the light. A light more intuited than experienced. And the project would be a search for its capture, in the confidence that it would lead to a multiplicity of reflections and nuances. And there was the possibility of creating small places for future occupants to play with her, at breakfast time, when she doubts which book is the one chosen to start her reading, at the time of the study ...

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Murcia, España

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ad-hoc msl
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Buildings Residential Spain
Cite: "IC House / Ad-hoc msl" [Casa IC / Ad-hoc msl] 12 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933111/ic-house-ad-hoc-msl/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream