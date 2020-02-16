World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Mesón El Alamo Restaurant / v·om architecture & design

Mesón El Alamo Restaurant / v·om architecture & design

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant, Extension
Fuente-Álamo, Spain
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Ochando Seva, David Vendrell Garulo, Andrés Martínez Lloret
  • Design Team: Carlos Ochando Seva, David Vendrell Garulo, Andrés Martínez Lloret
  • Clients: Restaurante Mesón El Álamo
© v·om architecture & design

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of a restaurant in a small town of La Mancha, Spain. The recent acquisition by the owner of an attached store allows for an extension to host storage and direct access for goods to the street. The dining area is then expanded taking the space of the old storage, maintaining its structure and roof, and natural light is let in through a double height space that maintains some of the original elements, such as fireplace and staircase. The main layout of the old restaurant is mainly maintained but some minor changes have a huge impact in circulations, light treatment and functionality.

© v·om architecture & design

The meson brings to the old, rustic traditional bars and canteens of the small Spanish towns. That is why Architects wanted to reincorporate elements that remind to traditional materials, together with maintaining some heritage devices such as fossils, fireplace, old tools…

© v·om architecture & design
Plan - text
Plan - text
© v·om architecture & design

The result is a more efficient space full of honest encounters between old and new, with bar and dining area separated by toilets and kitchen core. These volumes have been covered by a dark polished tile, creating a contrast with the rest of the space, covered by a combination of wood and burlap-like ceramic. 

© v·om architecture & design

The original space was a very deep, long space with scarce natural light. Today it is a series of phases that surprises the visitors due to the amount of light in the back of the dining area.

In the façade, the 2 storeys new storage and services are hidden behind an aluminium bars filter to create, again, that encounter new versus old.

© v·om architecture & design

Project location

Address: 02651 Fuente-Álamo, Albacete, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
v om architecture & design
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment Extension Spain
Cite: "Mesón El Alamo Restaurant / v·om architecture & design" [Restaurante Mesón El Álamo / v·om architecture & design] 16 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933095/meson-el-alamo-restaurant-v-star-om-architecture-and-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

