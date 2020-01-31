World
The Beauty of Barn Architecture in 15 Projects

The barnyard typology is an endearing staple of rural architecture. Simple in construction, and traditionally shaped from necessity rather than aesthetic, barns have nonetheless continued to spark the imaginations of those seeking a contrast to the fast-paced, dense, globalized reality of urban life. They also spark the intrigue of designers. Whether it is refurbishing historic farms for modern use, or constructing an entirely new addition to the countryside, architects have drawn inspiration from the industrial origins of traditional barnyards to reinterpret elements such as modularity, timber expression, and refined ornamentation.

Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture. Image Magda Biernat Photography Barn Rijswijk / Workshop architecten. Image Workshop architecten Horse Stable / 57STUDIO. Image Maurizio Angelini Mason Lane Farm / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. Image Roberto de Leon + 16

To represent this, we have curated some of the most impressive barn projects featured on ArchDaily. Far from generic, the schemes vary widely in their function, from home to storage shed, and also in aesthetic, from modern timber expressions to raw, recovered stone and concrete. For further inspiration, explore our full collection of barn architecture here.

Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture

Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture. Image Magda Biernat Photography
Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture. Image Magda Biernat Photography

Learn more about the project here.

Napa Barn / Anderson Architects

Napa Barn / Anderson Architects. Image Joe Fletcher
Napa Barn / Anderson Architects. Image Joe Fletcher

Learn more about the project here.

House of Chickens / SO? Architecture and Ideas

House of Chickens / SO? Architecture and Ideas. Image Alí Taptik
House of Chickens / SO? Architecture and Ideas. Image Alí Taptik

Learn more about the project here.

Swallowfield Barn / MOTIV Architects

Swallowfield Barn / MOTIV Architects. Image Ema Peter
Swallowfield Barn / MOTIV Architects. Image Ema Peter

Learn more about the project here.

Storage Barn / Gray Organschi Architecture

Storage Barn / Gray Organschi Architecture. Image Bo Crockett
Storage Barn / Gray Organschi Architecture. Image Bo Crockett

Learn more about the project here.

House for a Horse Breeder / Diego Baraona

House for a Horse Breeder / Diego Baraona. Image Erieta Attali
House for a Horse Breeder / Diego Baraona. Image Erieta Attali

Learn more about the project here.

A Barn / OPA Form

A Barn / OPA Form. Image Espen Folgeroe
A Barn / OPA Form. Image Espen Folgeroe

Learn more about the project here.

Cow Barn / F.A.B. - Forschungs- und Architekturbüro

Cow Barn / F.A.B. - Forschungs- und Architekturbüro. Image Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler
Cow Barn / F.A.B. - Forschungs- und Architekturbüro. Image Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler

Learn more about the project here.

Barn Rijswijk / Workshop architecten

Barn Rijswijk / Workshop architecten. Image Workshop architecten
Barn Rijswijk / Workshop architecten. Image Workshop architecten

Learn more about the project here.

Albion Barn / Studio Seilern Architects

Albion Barn / Studio Seilern Architects. Image Philip Vile
Albion Barn / Studio Seilern Architects. Image Philip Vile

Learn more about the project here.

Horse Stable / 57STUDIO

Horse Stable / 57STUDIO. Image Maurizio Angelini
Horse Stable / 57STUDIO. Image Maurizio Angelini

Learn more about the project here.

Hangar Agricole / LOCALARCHITECTURE

Hangar Agricole / LOCALARCHITECTURE. Image Matthieu Gafsou
Hangar Agricole / LOCALARCHITECTURE. Image Matthieu Gafsou

Learn more about the project here.

Stealth Barn / Carl Turner Architects

Stealth Barn / Carl Turner Architects. Image Tim Crocker
Stealth Barn / Carl Turner Architects. Image Tim Crocker

Learn more about the project here.

Schuurbain / Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Schuurbain / Atelier Vens Vanbelle. Image Tim Van de Velde
Schuurbain / Atelier Vens Vanbelle. Image Tim Van de Velde

Learn more about the project here.

Mason Lane Farm / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

Mason Lane Farm / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. Image Roberto de Leon
Mason Lane Farm / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. Image Roberto de Leon

Learn more about the project here.

