The Beauty of Barn Architecture in 15 Projects

The barnyard typology is an endearing staple of rural architecture. Simple in construction, and traditionally shaped from necessity rather than aesthetic, barns have nonetheless continued to spark the imaginations of those seeking a contrast to the fast-paced, dense, globalized reality of urban life. They also spark the intrigue of designers. Whether it is refurbishing historic farms for modern use, or constructing an entirely new addition to the countryside, architects have drawn inspiration from the industrial origins of traditional barnyards to reinterpret elements such as modularity, timber expression, and refined ornamentation.
To represent this, we have curated some of the most impressive barn projects featured on ArchDaily. Far from generic, the schemes vary widely in their function, from home to storage shed, and also in aesthetic, from modern timber expressions to raw, recovered stone and concrete. For further inspiration, explore our full collection of barn architecture here.
Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture
Learn more about the project here.
Napa Barn / Anderson Architects
Learn more about the project here.
House of Chickens / SO? Architecture and Ideas
Learn more about the project here.
Swallowfield Barn / MOTIV Architects
Learn more about the project here.
Storage Barn / Gray Organschi Architecture
Learn more about the project here.
House for a Horse Breeder / Diego Baraona
Learn more about the project here.
A Barn / OPA Form
Learn more about the project here.
Cow Barn / F.A.B. - Forschungs- und Architekturbüro
Learn more about the project here.
Barn Rijswijk / Workshop architecten
Learn more about the project here.
Albion Barn / Studio Seilern Architects
Learn more about the project here.
Horse Stable / 57STUDIO
Learn more about the project here.
Hangar Agricole / LOCALARCHITECTURE
Learn more about the project here.
Stealth Barn / Carl Turner Architects
Learn more about the project here.
Schuurbain / Atelier Vens Vanbelle
Learn more about the project here.
Mason Lane Farm / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
Learn more about the project here.