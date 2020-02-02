World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ireland
  5. Avenue Road House / Clancy Moore Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Avenue Road House / Clancy Moore Architects

Save this project
Avenue Road House / Clancy Moore Architects
Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

© Fionn McCann © Fionn McCann © Fionn McCann © Fionn McCann + 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Dublin, Ireland
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 231.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Fionn McCann
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Feneco Windows, McNally Joinery
  • Engineering: Paul Cuddy Associates
  • Consultants: Luke Goldsmith Fire engineering
  • Collaborators: Andrew Clancy, Colm Moore, David Magennis, Eerang Park
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

Text description provided by the architects. Conversion of a Warehouse to a Family Dwelling. Our brief was to convert a light industrial warehouse unit, situated in central Dublin, to a family dwelling. Located on a tight site the project builds itself around a double height atrium space which functions as the primary communal family room for the house a sort of rumpus room.

Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann
Save this picture!
As built ground floor plan
As built ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

This generous space preserves the warehouse character of the existing structure alongside functioning as an ad hoc studio for the clients photography business. Four large roof lights bring daylight into the heart of the house. On the ground floor a suite of smaller intimate rooms open off this space to compliment family life - a kitchen and dining area, a den, an office and large utility space. These smaller spaces with lower ceilings present a cosy contrast to the bright expanse of the central living room.

Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

They are painted in various colours. All other rooms are white. The first floor is divided by the void of the atrium into two apartments for the parents and children. Shutters open from these rooms to borrow light, views and conversations. In time it is envisaged that these apartments can expand with a maturing family to include parts of the ground floor. The project was delivered on a modest budget of 1100€ per m2.

Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

FIGURES. The architectural language is developed around a suite of elements required to deliver the brief. Columns, beams, staircases and cabinets are a arranged as figures in the space.

Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann
Save this picture!
As built section
As built section
Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

DEPTH OF FIELD. Walls to the first floor of the atrium are considered as open trusses creating long views though the building. Shutters open through these screens to the living room below. A plastic curtain will provide a further layer as required for privacy with the growing life of the family.

Save this picture!
© Fionn McCann
© Fionn McCann

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Clancy Moore Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Ireland
Cite: "Avenue Road House / Clancy Moore Architects" 02 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932938/avenue-road-house-clancy-moore-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream