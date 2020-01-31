World
Sidewalk Labs Releases Prototype Mass Timber High-Rise Design

Sidewalk Labs have released their latest study, called Proto-Model X (PMX), investigating how tall timber buildings could work in cities. As a digital proof-of-concept for how to design and manufacture a tall timber building, the study follows the team’s announcement last June to design the world’s first all-timber high-rise neighborhood on Toronto’s eastern waterfront.

Courtesy of Sidewalk Labs, Michael Green Architecture, Gensler Courtesy of Sidewalk Labs, Michael Green Architecture, Gensler Courtesy of Sidewalk Labs, Michael Green Architecture, Gensler Courtesy of Sidewalk Labs, Michael Green Architecture, Gensler + 7

Courtesy of Sidewalk Labs, Michael Green Architecture, Gensler
Courtesy of Sidewalk Labs, Michael Green Architecture, Gensler

As the team stats, “timber is staging a comeback in the form of a new fire-resistant super wood known as mass timber, a building material made of wood pieces compressed together in a factory to create thick beams, columns, and panels.” PMX would be approximately 2.5X lighter than its concrete counterpart, featuring a 70-ton steel tuned mass damper to reduce lateral sway and a series of “Floor cassettes” that can each produced in 25 minutes on an assembly line. To explore how factory-produced timber buildings can grow taller, the team designed a mass timber proto-model at 35 stories — a height that’s yet to be achieved in practice.

Courtesy of Sidewalk Labs, Michael Green Architecture, Gensler
Courtesy of Sidewalk Labs, Michael Green Architecture, Gensler

PMX was developed through collaboration with a team of architects, engineers, and environmental designers, including Michael Green Architecture and Gensler. Together, the team aims to advance the building idea through eight key steps for a basic building design. Exploration 1 details how to design a timber building that can reach 35 stories, while Exploration 2 looks at how create a timber building that’s easy to make in a factory.

PMX team and consultants include: Aercoustics, Aspect Structural Engineers, Atelier Ten, CadMakers, Gensler, Integral, JE Dunn Construction, Michael Green Architecture, RDH, Sweco, and Vortex Fire.

News via Sidewalk Labs

