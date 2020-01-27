World
  5. House for Psychosocial Care and Living / Fügenschuh Hrdlovics Architekten

House for Psychosocial Care and Living / Fügenschuh Hrdlovics Architekten

House for Psychosocial Care and Living / Fügenschuh Hrdlovics Architekten

© David Schreyer

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare Center
Innsbruck, Austria
  Area: 1270.0
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: David Schreyer
  Manufacturers:
    PVP Photovoltaik, Progress Brixen Betonfertigteile
  Clients: Innsbrucker Immobilien GmbH & CoKG
  Engineering: Peter Stippler BM Dipl. Ing
  Consultants: Alpsolar Innsbruck
© David Schreyer
Text description provided by the architects. There had long been a search for municipal use of a very small plot in the green area between the Inn river and a densely populated city district with high-rise buildings from the 1960s. Finally, it ended up giving a use to a house for psychosocial care and living.

© David Schreyer
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© David Schreyer
The building provides a temporary home for people with chronic mental illnesses. Its special location on the edge of a public green zone is reflected in the design of common areas, where an outdoor area with entrance and covered terrace links the building with its green surroundings.  

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
There are 14 small apartments distributed over four floors between the kitchen and common area on the ground floor and the multifunctional use of space on the top floor. These allow the residents private space within a supervised environment. The coloured visible-concrete facade made with prefabricated insulated wall elements strengthens the monolithic character of the building on the green belt along the riverbank.

© David Schreyer
Due to its innovative energy technology with all-electric heating and hot water, supplied by full-surface frameless photovoltaic facade in the south side, the building, which is designed as a passive house, is being monitored by the University of Innsbruck as a research project.

© David Schreyer
Project location

Innsbruck, Austria

#Tags

Healthcare Architecture Healthcare healthcare center Austria
"House for Psychosocial Care and Living / Fügenschuh Hrdlovics Architekten" 27 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

