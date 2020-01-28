World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Switzerland
  5. 744 Viscosistadt Arts and Design Department Building / Harry Gugger Studio

744 Viscosistadt Arts and Design Department Building / Harry Gugger Studio

Save this project
744 Viscosistadt Arts and Design Department Building / Harry Gugger Studio

© Florian Amoser © Florian Amoser © Daniela Burkart © Daniela Burkart + 47

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Emmenbrücke, Switzerland
  • Lead Architect: Caroline Schmidt
  • Design Team: Harry Gugger, Franziska Cherdron, Thomas Domenger, Furio Montoli, Christian-Lars Germadnik, Salome Rätz, Ian Wiedmer
  • Clients: Viscosistadt AG
  • Tenants: Lucerne University of Applied Sciences & Arts
  • Engineering: Emch + Berger WBS AG
  • Project Managment: TGS Bauökonomen
  • Emp Engineer: RSP Bauphysik AG
  • Building Technology: Markus Stolz + Partner AG
  • Sanitary Engineer: Arregger Partner AG
  • Electrical Engineer: Jules Häfliger AG
  • Facade Planner: Atelier P3
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Florian Amoser
© Florian Amoser

Text description provided by the architects. The new building for the Arts and Design Department of the University of Applied Sciences of Lucerne is built on the site of the former MonoSuisse factory the now called Viscosistadt in Emmenbrücke, located outside of Lucerne.

Save this picture!
© Florian Amoser
© Florian Amoser
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Florian Amoser
© Florian Amoser

The building consists of various teaching facilities and multiple workshops ranging from fully equipped woodwork, steel work and printing ateliers to studios for design and manufacturing of jewellery as well as hi-tech facilities for computer aided manufacturing, common spaces and a publicly accessible room that houses one of the Switzerland’s largest collection of natural and synthetic pigments. The proposal for the Arts and Design Department Building for the University of Applied Sciences Lucerne, illustrates our approach to working in close collaboration with representatives of the University’s various chairs, in order to ensure that their individual spatial requirements are met and exceeded, toward successful, inspiring and innovative teaching environments.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Burkart
© Daniela Burkart
Save this picture!
© Daniela Burkart
© Daniela Burkart

Our proposed strategy is twofold. Besides the focus on each individual programmatic requirement for the building within it, attention is given to its wider contribution to its broader context. The facade of the building, derived by a modern interpretation of the existing industrial buildings, complements its integration to its unique, industrial setting, while certain ground level areas are made publicly accessible, exposing the function of the building to its surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Florian Amoser
© Florian Amoser

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Emmenbrücke, Switzerland

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Harry Gugger Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Switzerland
Cite: "744 Viscosistadt Arts and Design Department Building / Harry Gugger Studio" 28 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932489/744-viscosistadt-arts-and-design-department-building-harry-gugger-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream