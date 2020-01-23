Learning by Doing: How Student Projects Give Architects and Designers Room to Grow

The School of Architecture and Design at IE University expands the boundaries of architecture and design to provide sustainable responses for a changing world. Located in Madrid and Segovia, Spain, this innovative school is one to watch.

With almost one hundred nationalities studying on campus, this academic and creative hub is located in the heart of Spain, featuring borderless learning spaces and a commitment to preparing its graduates to change the world through design and entrepreneurial thinking.

Learning by doing is the school's motto: a holistic approach to education, helping students to engage in every step of the creative process and preparing them to change the world through innovative design and future-forward thinking.

When given the opportunity to express themselves, architecture students never cease to amaze. This is the case time and again at IE’s School of Architecture and Design, where students take part in projects to unleash their creativity, improve their research, collaboration and evaluation skills, and build up an exceptional portfolio of work.

At IE University, the students have access to a unique, highly diverse learning environment that fosters the exchange of skills and knowledge. Student projects act as microcosms of this wider academic and creative hub, giving them the opportunity to broaden their perspectives, make their ideas reality and fine-tune their design skills.

Student projects at the school are varied, from designing a masterplan to regenerate a site to inventing an app or branding a country. These experiences prepare students for the real world of work, instilling in them the skills and determination they need to anticipate their future employers’ needs.

IE University’s state-of-the art facilities and cutting-edge resources provide the perfect spaces and tools for students to brainstorm, discuss and develop their projects. In the D-Lab, students gain professional, hands-on experience in the architecture and design industry as they work on real projects for real clients. Likewise, the FabLab is a revolutionary space that promotes learning through tech tools—a place for imagination, experimentation and creation.

Student's projects are not exclusive to any particular program at IE School of Architecture and Design. Whether taking part in a bachelor’s or master’s degree, everyone has the opportunity to participate in meaningful, career-boosting projects. This means that regardless of a student’s chosen path, there is a major practical element to each IE student’s training.

