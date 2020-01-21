World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Belgium
  5. Vandewiele Office / Steven Vandenborre

Vandewiele Office / Steven Vandenborre

Save this project
Vandewiele Office / Steven Vandenborre

© Tim Van de Velde © Tim Van de Velde © Tim Van de Velde © Tim Van de Velde + 37

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Kortrijk, Belgium
  • Lead Architect: Steven Vandenborre
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. Vandewiele is a large company near Kortrijk that exists over more than 100 years. The factory is worldwide known for its high standard looms. We were contacted for an interior proposal for the accounting department. A large space where machines were made in the 40s was during the 90s transformed into a boring, closed office place.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The beautiful high concrete structure of the building  was covered with floating ceilings  and the small claustrophobic office rooms were divided with walls without character. Large windows were closed in that way natural light could not enter the interior 

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Our contest proposal was to open again the original form of the factory hall, to purge the typical character of the industrial history  and to bring a new landscape in the open space. Our winning proposal  was based on the landscape of a city with streets, open and closed spaces, squares where people can meet and have a small talk, drink a coffee, discuss,…. 

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

To make the interaction between  the different functions spontaneous we curved the corners of all the elegant volumes.  By using  one material (smoked walnut) the overall feeling is very soft and harmonious.  Details are made in other materials like : felt, bronze, corian.  The people work on parallel positioned desks. Acoustic interventions between the desks and floating fields are needed to create a warm and calm sphere.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

The large windows brings the trees from the inner garden inside the offices. It feels like working in a large luxurious loft. The long lights lines are composed like a hyperspace light structure and emphasizes the length of the industrial building. The accountants love working in this setting that could be also there home.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Kortrijk, Belgium

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Steven Vandenborre
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Belgium
Cite: "Vandewiele Office / Steven Vandenborre" 21 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932302/vandewiele-office-steven-vandenborre/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream