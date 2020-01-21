Powerhouse Company Designs Floating Timber Office for Rotterdam

Powerhouse Company has revealed a new design for Floating Office Rotterdam (FOR), the headquarters of the Global Commission on Adaptation (GCA). As the team states, construction will start this spring, and the all-timber project will be both energy-neutral and self-sufficient. The GCA will be housed in the Rijnhaven in Rotterdam for a period of 5 to 10 years.

FOR is expected to be opened by the Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and the Mayor of Rotterdam Aboutaleb, during the international Summit on Adaptation in the fall of 2020. Powerhouse Company explains that the GCA launched with the mandate to encourage the development of measures to manage the effects of climate change through technology, planning and investment. The Commission is led by former UN-Chairman Ban Ki-moon, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and World Bank CEO, Kristalina Georgieva.

“As the world’s climate changes, extreme weather events and rising sea levels present new challenges for architects. Embedding resilient features into a design before disaster strikes not only makes economic sense but it can also help us to mitigate against climate change. I am delighted that the GCA will be housed in a building that showcases pioneering climate resilient office design and I hope it will inspire others to future-proof their infrastructure.” — Prof. Dr. Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the GCA

In terms of the team, Powerhouse Company is responsible for the overall project, from sketch to construction. DVP is involved as project manager of developer RED Company. The construction is designed by Bartels & Vedder in combination with Solid Timber. DWA is the advisor of installations, fire safety and building physics. FOR Building will be constructed by combination of Valleibouw and Osnabrugge constructors.

“Designing a sustainable, floating office building was a very challenging commission and we approached it in an integrated way. By using the water of the Rijnhaven to cool the building, and by using the roof of the office as a large energy source, the building is truly autarkic. The building structure is designed in wood, it can easily be demounted and re-used. The building is ready for the circular economy.” — Nanne de Ru, Powerhouse Company Founder and Architect.

In spring 2020 the construction of FOR will take place at the Van Leeuwen grounds at the Maashaven from where it will be shipped to the Rijnhaven.

News via Powerhouse Company