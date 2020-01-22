HOME Project / DELO DESIGN

+ 21

Houses • Saint Petersburg, Russia Architects: DELO DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alexandr Kanygin, August Home, Delo design , Formadimarmo, LICK MY BRICK, Lesha Galkin, Ocra, Ominimalism, Pavel Brik, Plants for friends, Solid Water, Yaroslav Misonzhnikov

Style: SHUM Agency

Text description provided by the architects. HOME is an interior project initiated by architectural buro and furniture brand Delo Design. Local product designers collaborated to create an image of a modern Russian dwelling that reflects the contemporary culture and local context. They came together to form an ideologically new environment, where unification and mass-market trends are replaced with new visual language and eco-consciousness. New models of the furniture, lighting, and tableware were presented in the space of DublDom modular house. The interior includes Delo Design furniture, Alexander Kanygin lamps, items by designers Lesha Galkin, Yaroslav Misonzhnikov, Pavel Brik, Solid Water dishes, production of LICK MY BRICK., August home, Ocra, Ominimalism, formadimarmo, plants from Plants For Friends

Home is one of the pillars of civilization. Еconomy and culture develop and private life comes into existence at the very moment when a person starts to restrict and conceptualize space by separating its functions. Home walls act as a protective shell against the outside world of natural chaos.

Home becomes a shelter, a space to live in and a work of art. The image of home is an integral part of every culture, and its content has not changed throughout history. The structure of home duplicates the structure of society, reacts to its changes and depicts the values of each and every era. While as a man-made creation and a place of living a dwelling cite encapsulates the information about the personality of its owner.

The “Home” project embodies the search for current-day identity. It is a projection of today’s material values on a dwelling, where everything belongs to its inhabitants, and on their daily life. The “Home” is an attempt to create a place for the feeling of peace and integrity with oneself and the world to appear. Whereas each object inside your home will be designed by an indigenous artist and will reflect the local context, whether it is going to embrace traditional materials and existing technologies or distinctive esthetics and peculiarities of nature.

The functions of the dwelling and household items have remained practically unchanged - home is a place to sleep, eat and maintain habitual rituals. However, the perception of the world changes and design becomes a way to reflect these changes, while preserving respect to our heritage and, at the same time, developing and moving forward. Each object at “Home” captures the history and sheds a light on who we currently are.

Dubldom – a project that designs serial-produced all-season modular houses that are being transported ready-made and installed in one day – has hosted the “Home” exhibition within its walls. dubldom.com