World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. IAAM, the International African American Museum Is Now Under Construction

IAAM, the International African American Museum Is Now Under Construction

Save this article
IAAM, the International African American Museum Is Now Under Construction

After 20 years in the planning, the International African American Museum is now under construction in Charleston, United States. Designed by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, IAAM aims to honor the site where enslaved Africans passed away, by sharing narratives, previously overlooked by historians.

Visitors enter the museum from below, in a skylit open-air three-story-high space.. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners / Hood Design Studio Tide Tribute, with water receded to reveal a slave-trade-era diagram of figures that describe the space allotted to each enslaved African on a transatlantic voyage.. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners / Hood Design Studio The West Boardwalk area of the Memorial Garden. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners / Hood Design Studio IAAM, overlooking Charleston Harbor. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners + 15

Save this picture!
IAAM, at the site of historic Gadsden’s Wharf. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
IAAM, at the site of historic Gadsden’s Wharf. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

Located on the plot of the former Gadsden’s Wharf on the Cooper River, overlooking Charleston Harbor, the waterfront was “the port of arrival for nearly half of all enslaved Africans brought to North America”. IAAM, designed by New York-based architectural firm Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, dedicated to telling these overseen and forgotten stories, was first proposed in 2000. Finally, under construction, the building will also celebrate the contributions of the victims’ descendants.

Save this picture!
Tide Tribute, with figures covered. The water fills and recedes hourly.. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners / Hood Design Studio
Tide Tribute, with figures covered. The water fills and recedes hourly.. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners / Hood Design Studio

 As the place where thousands of Africans from diverse cultures first set foot in North America, Gadsden’s Wharf is not just the right place to tell this story; it is hallowed ground, […] the special design challenge of the museum was to build on this site without occupying it. -- Henry N. Cobb, lead designer for the project

Related Article

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture / Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup

Save this picture!
IAAM, from the south. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners / Hood Design Studio
IAAM, from the south. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners / Hood Design Studio

Inspired by its strong context and the charged historical site, the proposed architecture will generate a “426-foot-long, 84-foot-wide single-story volume hovering thirteen feet above the ground and supported on eighteen cylindrical pillars arranged in two rows”. The museum’s façade will have a pale-yellow brick envelope, while the glazed end walls will be framed by African Sapele louvers. Moreover, the supporting columns will be clad in traditional oyster-shell tabby.

Save this picture!
The historic line of Gadsden's Wharf is commemorated with a 24-inch-wide stainless steel band that cuts on a slight diagonal through the full width of the museum grounds.. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners / Hood Design Studio
The historic line of Gadsden's Wharf is commemorated with a 24-inch-wide stainless steel band that cuts on a slight diagonal through the full width of the museum grounds.. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners / Hood Design Studio

Orienting the vision towards the Atlantic on the east and downtown Charleston on the west, the structure puts in place an open floor plan. A central Atrium of circulation will represent the “heart of the site’s collective memory”. The museum, home to historical and cultural exhibits, will also include a family history center for ancestral research and a social justice action lab. Scheduled for late 2021, the project comprises the African Ancestors Memorial Garden, designed by landscape architect Walter Hood.

Save this picture!
The African Ancestors Memorial Garden begins at the approach to the museum from the city and extends through the museum grounds.. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners / Hood Design Studio
The African Ancestors Memorial Garden begins at the approach to the museum from the city and extends through the museum grounds.. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners / Hood Design Studio

  • Design team: Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, New York
  • Architecture; exterior envelope; interior design of public spaces
  • Executive Architect: Moody Nolan, Columbus, Ohio
  • Landscape Architecture: Hood Design Studio, Oakland, California
  • Interpretive Design: Ralph Appelbaum Associates, New York
  • Structural Engineering: Guy Nordenson and Associates, New York
  • M/E/P Engineering: Arup, USA, Washington, DC
  • Area: 41,800 sf gross floor area
  • Major components: exhibit area, administrative offices, museum shop, café, Center for Family

News Via V2com.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "IAAM, the International African American Museum Is Now Under Construction" 22 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932190/iaam-the-international-african-american-museum-is-now-under-construction/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream