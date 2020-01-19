Apartament in Delicias / EME157 estudio de arquitectura

+ 20

Lead Architects: Silvia Méndez-Vigo, Gerardo Macarrón

Collaborators: Borja Ruiz de Velasco

Text description provided by the architects. We find an old house located on a 4th floor, it had a long dark corridor, which communicated all the concatenated rooms around a bright interior courtyard, and two rooms that faced the exterior with very good light as well. The main objective was to eliminate that corridor, to appropriate the inner courtyard, so that it looked like one more room, allowing the entire apartment to be communicated visually and making light enter the entire apartment. The apartment, designed to be rented temporarily for executives, allowed us to think of a Loft model, where the kitchen was fully open and the master bedroom could optionally be opened to the living room through a sliding partition.

Access is made through the kitchen, the work area was located in the old terrace-clothesline, where we left a large window open to the patio, a lacquered steel furniture that makes up the kitchen (study design) accompanies throughout the tour from the entrance to the living room becoming a bookstore and television furniture. At the end of the kitchen, a gentle curve invites you to turn to enter the living room. Within this curved volume, there is a full bathroom that serves the adjoining secondary bedroom.

The living room is a tube-shaped space, open to the outside, very bright that opens or closes to the main suit that is at the end of the route, with a large sliding door/partition, offering a much wider space or a more cozy space according to needs. The master bedroom is developed in a unique space as a suit, containing a bedroom, desk, walk-in closet, and bathroom. A glass frame creates a physical separation between the bedroom and bathroom area, but without sacrificing the breadth of the entire space.

The bathroom integrated into the suite consists of an open part with the sink and the bathtub area and another closed part, with also a shower and WC. A set of mirrors multiply space, light and different views. The installations and the steel structure were left insight, to achieve a greater height of ceilings, and to make visible the curved union between walls and ceilings, original of the house, which provides so much plasticity, and that inspired us to put the Curved shape of the bathroom. Located on a 4th floor, with an exterior facade facing South-East, it has natural light throughout the day and privileged views of the sky and the Paseo de las Delicias above the buildings.