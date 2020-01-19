World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Apartament in Delicias / EME157 estudio de arquitectura

Apartament in Delicias / EME157 estudio de arquitectura

Save this project
Apartament in Delicias / EME157 estudio de arquitectura

© Luis Alda © Luis Alda © Luis Alda © Luis Alda + 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartment Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Lead Architects: Silvia Méndez-Vigo, Gerardo Macarrón
  • Collaborators: Borja Ruiz de Velasco
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Alda
© Luis Alda

Text description provided by the architects. We find an old house located on a 4th floor, it had a long dark corridor, which communicated all the concatenated rooms around a bright interior courtyard, and two rooms that faced the exterior with very good light as well. The main objective was to eliminate that corridor, to appropriate the inner courtyard, so that it looked like one more room, allowing the entire apartment to be communicated visually and making light enter the entire apartment. The apartment, designed to be rented temporarily for executives, allowed us to think of a Loft model, where the kitchen was fully open and the master bedroom could optionally be opened to the living room through a sliding partition.

Save this picture!
© Luis Alda
© Luis Alda
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Alda
© Luis Alda

Access is made through the kitchen, the work area was located in the old terrace-clothesline, where we left a large window open to the patio, a lacquered steel furniture that makes up the kitchen (study design) accompanies throughout the tour from the entrance to the living room becoming a bookstore and television furniture. At the end of the kitchen, a gentle curve invites you to turn to enter the living room. Within this curved volume, there is a full bathroom that serves the adjoining secondary bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Luis Alda
© Luis Alda

The living room is a tube-shaped space, open to the outside, very bright that opens or closes to the main suit that is at the end of the route, with a large sliding door/partition, offering a much wider space or a more cozy space according to needs. The master bedroom is developed in a unique space as a suit, containing a bedroom, desk, walk-in closet, and bathroom. A glass frame creates a physical separation between the bedroom and bathroom area, but without sacrificing the breadth of the entire space.

Save this picture!
© Luis Alda
© Luis Alda

The bathroom integrated into the suite consists of an open part with the sink and the bathtub area and another closed part, with also a shower and WC. A set of mirrors multiply space, light and different views. The installations and the steel structure were left insight, to achieve a greater height of ceilings, and to make visible the curved union between walls and ceilings, original of the house, which provides so much plasticity, and that inspired us to put the Curved shape of the bathroom. Located on a 4th floor, with an exterior facade facing South-East, it has natural light throughout the day and privileged views of the sky and the Paseo de las Delicias above the buildings.

Save this picture!
© Luis Alda
© Luis Alda

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Paseo de las Delicias, 6, 28045 Madrid, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
EME157 estudio de arquitectura
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
Cite: "Apartament in Delicias / EME157 estudio de arquitectura" [Apartamento en Delicias / EME157 estudio de arquitectura] 19 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932103/apartament-in-delicias-eme157-estudio-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream