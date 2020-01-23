World
VAN ROU / AML Design Studio

VAN ROU / AML Design Studio

© Weiqi Jin

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Interior Design
Beijing, China
  • Architects: AML Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 83.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Weiqi Jin
  • Client: VAN ROU
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. After communicating with the owner, we decided to VAN ROU The spatial characteristics of fur technology are defined as “life” the “life”There are two meanings:

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The first “Sycamore trees grow in sunny places”of“life”,It is the breeding of nature and warmth.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The Second “Stone is hard, vanilla is fragrant” of“life”,It is said that every thing has its origin.For example, space should respect its original attributes, and space should also have its destination. Life goes on and on.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Among many human forces, there is a kind of force called growth, which originates from instinct and is the ability of human beings. It is direct, powerful and does not detour.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The existing site shape is a "hilt" shape,from the inside of "hilt", the long stone buildings respond to instinct and nature,from inside to outside.Stone is the result of hundreds of millions of years of natural evolution after the movement of the earth's crust. Movement and growth are its essence, just like human beings, which is also a symbol of vitality.This is also what we pursue in the expression of space design, the combination of human wisdom and natural forces, the collision and tension between the two forces.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Project location

Address: Beijing, China

AML Design Studio
Office

Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design China
Cite: "VAN ROU / AML Design Studio" 23 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932022/van-rou-aml-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

