Two-Fold Yard / TAOA

Houses • Beijing, China Architects: TAOA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 520.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Lei Tao

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 鼎层DCENG

Lead Architect: Lei Tao

Design Team: Lei Tao, Zhen Chen, Bozhou KAng, Jing Li, Jinghong Zhang

Engineering: Team Li Yi

Landscape And Interior Design: TAOA

Construction: Team Sheng Changwei

Client: Xiaobo Wang(Independent artist)

Text description provided by the architects. It is a house intervention project. The owner who is an artist wishes to add the function of art studio to his house after its reconstruction. What is more, the work of art creating will not interfere the daily living at all should also be guaranteed.

The house’s original volume will be used as daily living space still, while the new added one below the ground level will be a wider, more individual and more flexible art creating space. In the meanwhile, the above-ground part will be the place for activities and layout of inner scenery.

The house is divided into two sets of space system: above and below ground. Each conveys completely different atmosphere, while maintaining an intrinsic connection with each other along the vertical direction. In this way, they create these two parallel worlds which are different and overlapping.

The above-ground courtyard is the place where the family lives. The roof of the underground studio can be treated as the home landscape while families are in the above courtyard. The plants here are as rich as possible, so that the family living here can feel relaxed and comfortable. In such a beautiful environment, children can experience and understand nature better. Also, the nature can be related to daily living much closer.

The underground space is the place where the master creates art. Although the space below the ground is limited, two of the largest underground courtyards are designed at both ends of it to ensure the space’s sufficiency. At the same time, they provide the necessary natural lighting and ventilation to the underground studio, while creating two quiet and independent spiritual worlds. These courtyards are connecting to the interior space, telling that the interior and exterior are inseparable space unities. Natural light is from bright to dark, then back to bright. The landscape here has almost no extra things except water and bamboo, which makes the atmosphere of the whole space like solidified air which is quiet and deep, providing the creator with a place to think independently.

In these two parallel worlds divided by ground, the new definition of the home is announced. The above ground courtyard is wrapped in mild solid wood and translucent perforated aluminum panels, and the semi-outdoor terrace combines rich green plants creating a comfortable atmosphere. The underground space surrounded by new casted bare concrete appears cold and stone-like character, while reveals firm and profound independence. What is more, the underground space is free from the influence from the outside world. In this way, the liberty of the soul can be gained.