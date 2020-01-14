New House / Sturgess Architecture

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in 2017, New House recognizes the unique contextual condition; to the west of the site sits four historic row-like houses with backyards that adjoin the west side of the property. Rather than proposing an exterior wall against these rear yards, the plan of the house has been designed around a courtyard that will interface with the adjacent rear yards.

The two-storey courtyard plan is organized to maximize solar exposure to these rear lots while also maintaining the integrity and privacy of each lot through extensive landscaping. The courtyard becomes backyard extensions to the west properties by maximizing green space and light.

The house has also been designed to respond to the volatile conditions of the riverfront property. The proposed building has been raised to the same 1.5m height as the existing flood retaining wall. This will allow water to run below the house should there be overland flooding in the future. The plinth that the house sits on makes reference to the existing flood retaining wall and the changing conditions of the riverfront site.