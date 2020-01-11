World
Meadow House / ArchLAB studio

Meadow House / ArchLAB studio

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Lead Architects: D.Birutis, M.Vroblevičius, M.Dagys, P.Vroblevičius
Text description provided by the architects. Modern Meadow House is designed away from the city noise, out of the urban areas. The architectural challenge was to incorporate a new house into an existing natural meadow as much as possible. The natural surroundings of nature-inspired home solutions. Single-floor house architecture is close to human and nature scale, developing a connection, private relation between them. The L-shaped house plan separates the patio from the street.

All living spaces are facing the yard. Bedrooms planned separately from the guest spaces. Living room, kitchen, dining room with an outdoor terrace is designed with high ceilings. Large windows connect the interior and exterior spaces, which creates a cozy and calm atmosphere for residents and their guests.

Floor plan
Floor plan
Much attention has been devoted to supplementing the design with subtle landscaping, open fireplace, and wooden terraces, where you can relax listening to the sound of nature, enjoy a wonderful meadow view. Nature is a very valuable feature in architecture, especially nowadays when urbanisation is increasing around the globe.

ArchLAB studio
