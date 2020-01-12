World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. NVD House / Studio Arthur Casas

NVD House / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this project
NVD House / Studio Arthur Casas

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 32

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Quinta da Baronesa, Brazil
  • Arquitetos: Studio Arthur Casas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1277.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ecoclima, Luizinho Pedras, Neobambu, Neogran, Plancus, Spas Versati, Technolimp, Viametal
  • Lead Architect: Arthur Casas
  • Project Team: Ana Beatriz Braga, Alessandra Mattar, Alexandra Kayat, Eduardo Mikowski, Debora Brasil, Pedro Brito
  • Constructor: CPA
  • Landscape: Orsini
  • Lighting: Mingrone
  • Structure: Benedicts
  • Air Conditioning: Ecoclima
  • Automation: E-light
  • Installation : Zamaro
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Placed in a land with a native forest surrounding it, the NVD house was designed in order to attend the wishes of a couple with three children: having a weekend residence for relaxing and leisure moments to the family. Located in the interior of São Paulo, the project consists on a dynamic mix of volumes, creating great spans and cantilevers. It is in these different volumes that the whole house’s program is distributed, taking advantage of the maximum integration between the ambiances and of the amplitude of the spaces. The lower volume, lined with rustic granite and wall texture, accommodates the service, the sauna, and the spa areas. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Above it, the main and intermediate volume appears; this one corresponds to the ground and access floor. L-shaped and with a raw wall texture, concentrates the social and guest spaces, with an intimate room, three guests suites, kitchen, top overlooking the forest and a 20 meters span-living room with fireplace, terrace and barbecue pit. This volume stands out as it detaches from the housing body in a great cantilever, structural challenge solved by prestressed beams. Its green roof efficiently integrates home and landscape, working as a sustainable solution for thermal balance. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Finally, the upper volume, with a wood-appearance aluminum aspect, accommodates the master suite, the office space and three suites for the children. The balconies of this intimate area offer a view and access to the green roof. Thus, the house makes the most out of the golf course and the vegetation sight. The Interiors Design was made by Noura Van Dijk. The Landscape Project was designed by Luis Carlos Orsini, who was able to offer a harmonious continuity to the surrounding forest.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Studio Arthur Casas
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "NVD House / Studio Arthur Casas" [Casa NVD / Studio Arthur Casas] 12 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931615/nvd-house-studio-arthur-casas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream