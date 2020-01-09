Tea house in Tadotsu / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office

+ 17

Lead Architects: Takashi Okuno

Text description provided by the architects. A new tea house built out of a desire to pass on the good old traditions of Japanese culture.

To enter into a space designed for host and guest alone has a heightening effect on the senses, making one aware of the slightest interplays of light and sound. It even feels like a representation of the world’s changes in condensed form. One can even concur: great masters of the tea ceremony of old could find the whole universe within this minimal space.

The materials used for its construction consist of locally-sourced earth, timber, bamboo and stone. Someday when it has finished serving its purpose, the structure will return to the earth.