House in Tadotsu / Takashi Okuno Architectural Design Office

Text description provided by the architects. House in Tadotsu. Here was a project that involved razing the original house that had stood for over a century and building anew. We took advantage of the plot’s “L” shape to construct a primary building as the residence with a separate tea house annex.

A conversation comes to mind in which the owner discussed the continuation of their family and home following their own passing. The life of a building surpasses the human lifespan. Build a new structure and it will outlast you yourself.

And thus, links into the future are formed, just the way it has been in the past. The hope that came to mind was to offer a building that would stand with an air that could offer a continuing source of reliance and peace of mind to those who called it home, even with the flow of years.