  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. South Korea
  Mangata Restaurant / NOMAL

Mangata Restaurant / NOMAL

Mangata Restaurant / NOMAL

© Choi Yongjoon

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars
Jongno-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: NOMAL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 91.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Choi Yongjoon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Benjamin Moore, KCC, Sejeonsa, Younhyun
  • Architect In Charge: Seyeon Cho, Minyuk Chai
  • Furniture And Wood Works: NOMAL, General Gray
  • Landscape: Jogyoung Sanghoi, Greenbrother
  • Construction: Koopartner
© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon

Text description provided by the architects. Restaurant ‘mångata’ means ‘the roadlike reflection of moonlight on water’ in swedish. Our approach for the ‘mångata’ was coexistence. This restaurant serves softness and hardness with variety of experience through the course meal.
The Chef had a great ability of using opposite components to coexist together with a harmony. We tried to make a right shell for his food with a right space identity.

© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon
Proposed Floor Plan
Proposed Floor Plan
© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon

Luckily his new site for the restaurant was a very old hanok (Korean traditional house). We decided to give a modern touch with an original hanok atmosphere to represent ‘coexistence’. Original hanok usually have very rough finishes with curvy structure. We used concrete to have a clean finish with a rough looking texture.

© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon

Also we used metal canopies to hide linear light which irradiate the typical structure of the hanok. Since the ceiling was a huge identity of the hanok, we wanted to either totally hiding it or totally not touching it. We hid certain ceiling in order to hide old damages and locate our electronic systems.

© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon
Elevations
Elevations

Since the restaurant serves a course meal, we thought it would be interesting to have different layers for the restaurant.
In order to enter the restaurant, a visitors must go through the busy city – quite alley – narrow vestibule – open courthouse – modern hanok space. We thought this could be very dramatic experience for visitors.

© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon

Furniture were also specifically designed for the space. Traditional Korean furniture were made by solid wood and special joints. In order to modernize the furniture, all designs are based in modern minimal form of chairs with traditional joints.
This furniture design emphasized the the coexistence of the modern and traditional.

© Choi Yongjoon
© Choi Yongjoon

Project location

Address: Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars South Korea
Cite: "Mangata Restaurant / NOMAL" 07 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931422/mangata-restaurant-nomal/> ISSN 0719-8884

