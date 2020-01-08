House in Sakai / SAI Architectural Design Office

World
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sakai, Japan
  Lead Architect: Satoshi Saito
  Design Team: Ippei Yasue
  Structural Design: Ippei Yasue
  Engineering: Ikesyo Corporation
  Landscape: SAI Architectural Design Office
Text description provided by the architects. This is a plan for a wooden house in a residential area designated as a fire prevention area in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture. By providing a fire wall on the outer periphery and a floor rotated 45 degrees relative to the wall. Produced. The opening facing the firewall is outside the fire protection regulations and can be freely opened using wooden fittings. The mouth was secured. The firewall can also be used as a structural wall, providing a 360-degree free opening,

We planned to be open to the outside. The four exteriors are light wells using diffuse light, even in the enclosed site; you can always capture soft natural light inside. Also lighting. By using indirect lighting attached outside as the main lighting, light from four outsides can be seen throughout the day. It was a house to capture. Also, the 1st floor is an open space that can be used as an office. The internal space was connected together and opened around. When you open the joinery, the inside and outside mix, Of course, light, wind, etc. are taken into the house, and 1F can be assimilated with the surroundings. Conversely

2F creates a space where you can live openly while being protected as a private space. It was. Responding to various lifestyles of residents by creating two spaces with different personalities. I planned to do it

