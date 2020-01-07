World
Tennisveien Villa Apartments / R21 Arkitekter

Tennisveien Villa Apartments / R21 Arkitekter
© Åke E:son Lindman
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Oslo, Norway
  Architects: R21 Arkitekter
  Area: 1640.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Åke E:son Lindman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Contiga, Granab Gulv, HTH, Isachsen Anlegg, Lian, Nordic Door
  Lead Architects: Martin Smedsrud, Andrea Brækkan
© Åke E:son Lindman
Text description provided by the architects. A 1913 villa is transformed in to three apartments, and two new buildings, also containing three apartments each, are built on the site. The villa keeps its garden by placing the two new volumes on the further side of the site.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
The result is a large garden with sufficient light throughout the day. A sloping terrain allows three levels with one apartment for one story.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Site plan
Site plan
© Åke E:son Lindman
The new volumes aim to relate to surrounding houses by size and shape. In addition the facade expression reflects the villas neatness and symmetry. Mineral plaster in combination with wooden frames around facade openings gives a clean and modern look. The rectangular shape has two extrusions to give more surface to the facade and let in more light.

© Åke E:son Lindman
Project location

Address: Oslo, Norway

Cite: "Tennisveien Villa Apartments / R21 Arkitekter" 07 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

