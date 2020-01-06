World
H Dining / PHTAA Living Design

H Dining / PHTAA Living Design

© Jinnawat © Jinnawat © Jinnawat © Jinnawat + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: PHTAA Living Design
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Jinnawat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Synthesis Rattan
  • Clients: H___dining
  • Lighting: Studio Luxit
© Jinnawat
© Jinnawat

Text description provided by the architects. H Dining is a coffee bar and restaurant at the center of Bangkok. To create a place for the neighborhood, home-like place has been designed to keep the function of the house as living in a home with a lively front yard. The experiment of typical Thai materials, zigzag brick and rattan create new difference sense of space.

© Jinnawat
© Jinnawat

H-dining takes its name from both the owner’s previous cafe, “Hand and Heart” and its accommodation in an existing house / home. The overall design was inspired by the renovation of a typical 1960/70s suburban Bangkok house with the aim of keeping a domestic feeling without resorting to cliches of suburbia. From the street, the demolition of the existing wall on the boundary of the property allows the streetscape to flow onto the front lawn and create a sense of openness to the property.

First floor plan
First floor plan

Once in the front yard, one passes loosely arranged, semi-enclosed pavilions, which house a hot dog stand, performance space, and craft beer bar. These semi-outdoor dining areas are separated by walls constructed of interlocking concrete pavement blocks, often used on footpaths in Bangkok. The blocks, which are laid either vertically or horizontally, are painted red-brown by hand to make a random design, adding an artistic touch to a mass-produced element that has been given a new function.

© Jinnawat
© Jinnawat
© Jinnawat
© Jinnawat

The pavilions remain open to the sky with the use of clear roof sheeting, shaded by the trees in the garden. Before entering the main house itself, guests are allowed a back-of-house view of the bar through the large plate glass window, again to promote the idea of openness. Inside the entrance is a cylindrical stainless steel stand from where guests can choose to dine upstairs or downstairs. In contrast to the stand, the bar and furniture throughout the interior keep a domestic feel, with the use of rattan and wood.

© Jinnawat
© Jinnawat

Project location

Address: Bangkok, Thailand

About this office
PHTAA Living Design
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Thailand
