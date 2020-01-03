World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. India
  5. Nureca Inc Offices / NOOR Architects Consultants

Nureca Inc Offices / NOOR Architects Consultants

Save this project
Nureca Inc Offices / NOOR Architects Consultants

© Andre J Fanthome © Andre J Fanthome © Andre J Fanthome © Andre J Fanthome + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Chandigarh, India
  • Lead Architects: Noor Dasmesh Singh
  • Design Team: Noor Dasmesh Singh, Neha Ghai, Vijay, Kalai,
  • Clients: Saurabh Goyal, Aaryan Goyal
  • Lead Contractor: Harcharan Singh, Amandeep Singh
  • Electrical Engineering: Dalip
  • Plumbing: Dev Narian Tewari
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Andre J Fanthome
© Andre J Fanthome

Text description provided by the architects. The Indian office facility for a New York based wellness enterprise Nureca Inc- parent company of Dr Trust, Dr Physio and Trumom brands was envisioned to set a benchmark in small to medium offices for this nature of scale and typology. Bringing together varied design sensibilities with common values, the office is an attempt to be both contextual and distinctive.

Save this picture!
© Andre J Fanthome
© Andre J Fanthome

The building programme was to accommodate workstations for their staff, Directors cabins, Managers cabins, Reception area, Huddle spaces, Café / pantry, Printing area, Conference space and some spill out area. The floor plate is on the first floor of Chandigarh's Iconic Madhya Marg which forms the main spine of the commercial activity of the Corbusier city. The site enjoys natural light and views from the front and rear opening of the floor plate. An attempt was to create a space that amalgamates the company's ethos with a mature expression of interior architecture. The design requirements was formulated into programme brief which was translated onto a floor plan with diagrammatic clarity. The key principles that guided the spatial planning strive to achieve - clarity in sequence of spaces, visual connectivity and optimising for efficiency of floor plate to align with the list of requirements.

Save this picture!
© Andre J Fanthome
© Andre J Fanthome
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Andre J Fanthome
© Andre J Fanthome

The material palette is carefully curated to achieve a minimal aesthetic which is soft on the eye in the first look, and as one delves deeper into experiencing the space, the richness of design and material details start of reveal itself one after the other. The vernacular Indian material brass has been used to create millwork that beautifully blends with a sort of Japanese aesthetic of a square 8 inch length x 8 inch width x 8 inch height module lattice that becomes a building block for the reception area. The walls as well as the ceiling is created by repeating the square cuboid module. Brass is further used with glass to create the entry door with its long and slender handles, round concave knob handles, floor service access cover plates so on to generate a unique contemporary vocabulary.

Save this picture!
© Andre J Fanthome
© Andre J Fanthome

The cast in-situ white terrazzo floor which is impregnated with specially sourced coloured chip glass from the old town of Firozabad in India. The coloured chips of blue, yellow ochre, brick red, turquoise cast in white neutral terrazzo elevate the moods with an introduction of colour vocabulary albeit in a subtle restraint manner. This brings the modernist material palette of terrazzo blend alongside the vernacular Indian coloured chip glass. Metalwork is painted in three soft pastels colours- The sea blue in the executive areas, the earth peach in workstation area and pastel greens in the café / spill out area. These colours being distinct, do lend a character to each category of space but also blend into one another to create a cohesive continuum of spaces. The pastel colour palette of the metalwork is further detailed in baked terracotta with each module size of 150mm x 25mm fixed in a vertical grid pattern generating a certain grain in the overall scale composition. The terracotta has beautiful natural variation of hues of brick red colour that create a stunning unifier for the entire office space. Ceiling suspended lighting in charcoal grey reinstates a geometrical order to the spatial character of the office. Recycled boards are used to surface clad the walls as well as to create baffle ceiling elements so that the materiality and sight flows with the experience.      

Save this picture!
© Andre J Fanthome
© Andre J Fanthome

The design programme is translated into tangible plan by interspersing spill-out spaces that induce collaborative spirit by virtue of its design DNA. In formal spill-outs/connections/buffers ends up creating a visually connected office space from one end to the other.

Save this picture!
© Andre J Fanthome
© Andre J Fanthome

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Hotel Emerald, SCO 173-174, Madhya Marg, Sector 8C, Sector 8, Chandigarh, 160009, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NOOR Architects Consultants
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors India
Cite: "Nureca Inc Offices / NOOR Architects Consultants" 03 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931239/nureca-inc-offices-noor-architects-consultants/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream