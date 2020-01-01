World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. France
  5. Living Pavilion / Behin Ha

Living Pavilion / Behin Ha

Save this project
Living Pavilion / Behin Ha

Courtesy of Behin Ha Courtesy of Behin Ha Courtesy of Behin Ha Courtesy of Behin Ha + 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion, Temporal Installations
Annecy, France
  • Architects: Behin Ha
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 330.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Aurelien Vivier
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Behin Ha
Courtesy of Behin Ha

Text description provided by the architects. Installed for the annual Annecy Paysages Festival, Living Pavilion suspends an inverted garden overhead at the Notre Dame plaza in the old city center of Annecy, France. The pavilion employs a modular system of dairy crates as the framework for growing a planted surface on the underside of a three-sided open wooden structure. The modular design allows the plants to continue growing elsewhere after the pavilion has been disassembled, and for the pavilion to be regenerated in future years.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Behin Ha
Courtesy of Behin Ha

Behin Ha was invited by Bonlieu Scène nationale Annecy to reinterpret their 2010 installation "Living Pavilion" on Governors Island in New York for the 2019 Annecy Paysages festival. Like the original, the installation in Annecy employs plastic dairy crates to support plants overhead. The Liriope plants are first cultivated in the crates in the upright position. The planted crates are then installed upside-down at the Pavilion, and removed at the end of the summer season to be cultivated in a suitable environment (and right-side-up) in anticipation of the next season. Thus the modular design of the plantings allows regeneration of the pavilion from year-to-year, and at different locations.

Save this picture!
Sectional perspective
Sectional perspective

While the exterior shape of the pavilion recalls the hipped and gabled roof forms of the historic buildings of Annecy, the planted interior creates an unexpected suspended garden within the hardscape of the old city center. The garden of hanging shade-tolerant plants provides an environment maintained at a cooler temperature through a combination of shading and evapotranspiration. The geometric form of the pavilion - three sides of a cube tilted to contact the ground at three foundation points and warped slightly to elevate the structure - belies the organic nature of the experience within. The inverted lawn at the interior engages visitors and invites them to reconsider notions of nature within the context of the man-made.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Behin Ha
Courtesy of Behin Ha

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Place Notre Dame, 74000 Annecy, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Behin Ha
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion Temporary installations France
Cite: "Living Pavilion / Behin Ha" 01 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931181/living-pavilion-behin-ha/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream