Typika Specialty Cafe / KOGAA Studio

Design Team Tomáš Kozelský, Alexandra Georgescu, Viktor Odstrčilík, Lenka Kostíková, Oleksandr Voropai

Clients GOAT s.r.o.

Engineering KOGAA studio

Collaborators Duro design

Text description provided by the architects. TYPIKA is a specialty cafe with care for locally sourced raw ingredients and healthy eating culture. The interior was designed with the same mindset. The main material applied throughout the space is an ordinary terracotta drainage pipe. The raw material creates a pattern that envelopes the bar and kitchen areas, becoming the central element of the cafe.

The layout sees three distinctive areas, each carrying a different way of sitting, function, and character. The entrance welcomes guests to an organic-shaped communal table, immersing them into the integrated greenery, and encouraging conversation. The bar itself was also designed into different functional areas and sees a self-standing coffee station island, and a bar seating extension, stretching into the main space. The back of TYPIKA features soft seating, creating a more intimate and enclosed space, ideal for larger groups to sit separately from the rest of the cafe.

All the interior was realized in collaboration with skilled craftsmen, from the carpentry to the metal works, we collaborated with professionals and following the process to the last detail. The metal elements introduced in the space, in collaboration with DURO design, were custom designed to bring electricity to the light sources and avoid visible cabling on top of the bar and on the walls, where the tubular elements purpose also as shelving systems and coat hangers. A second TYPIKA is opening soon in Warsaw, Poland, where the architects kept the language while using wooden beams to envelop the space.