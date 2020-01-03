World
LITTLENAP Hotel / say architects

LITTLENAP Hotel / say architects

© Projection © Minjie Wang

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hostel, Renovation
Hangzhou, China
  • Interior Designers: say architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Projection, Minjie Wang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 一人工大（YRGD）, 立邦漆（Nippon）
  • Lead Architects: Yan Zhang, Jianan Shan
  • Design Team: Hanyu Guan, Binjie Shen, Ziyi Sun, Rui Xu
  • Construction Team: Hangzhou Youban Co.,Ltd.
  • Furniture: LITTLENAP Team
More Specs
© Projection
© Projection

Text description provided by the architects. Littlenap is located inside the Xihu scenic area, it is a renovation of an existing residential building. The existing building have two three story building adjacent to one another and a individual room on the side. We decided to make the individual room separated from normal hostel program wise, and become a flexible space with possibilities. Meanwhile we connect the tow three story building on ground floor, and thus creates a public open space, together with the separated room, they bring littlenap a unique flexibility.

© Projection
© Projection
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang

We strengthened the existing structure with steel to create an open space.

Function circulation
Function circulation

Start from here, we want to make little nap a place more than hostel, a place of cultural and art. The open ground floor become a multi-function space of reception, gift shop, communication and restaurant; while the individual room normally operate as a suite room, and sometimes transfer to a small gallery for independent artists, we name it Napnapnap.

© Projection
© Projection
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang

Since the restriction of the existing structure and Xihu scenic area regulation, we use material to simplify the renovation of building facade. We use permeable stone plaster to create a monochrome exterior ground. We used red brick at the public space, it differentiate the building visually from anything else in the area.

© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang

The 2nd and 3rd floor facade is exterior paint with specific texture which adds a shadow effect on façade.

© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang

Littlenap Team did the furniture selection and design according to the interior atmosphere. The 11 keys behind the reception represents the 11 rooms inside littlenap.

© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang

Napnapnap is different from any other room both interior and furniture design wise, but it matches the whole design, the interior furnitures could be move easily, the bed is specifically designed so when it is stacked, it becomes a display desk. Every room has a different scenic view, so we put different openings on walls, roof, and tearoom to invite sunlight and landscape into the room.

© Projection
© Projection

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Cite: "LITTLENAP Hotel / say architects" 03 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

