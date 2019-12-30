World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Finland
  5. Church Stone Shelter / Arkkitehtitoimisto TILASTO

Church Stone Shelter / Arkkitehtitoimisto TILASTO

Save this project
Church Stone Shelter / Arkkitehtitoimisto TILASTO

© Malin Moisio © Julia Kivelä © Malin Moisio © Julia Kivelä + 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Architecture
Tampere, Finland

  • Lead Architects

    Malin Moisio

  • Clients

    City of Tampere, Ekokumppanit Oy

  • Collaborators

    Tampereen Ev.Lut. Seurakunnat/ Parish of Tampere
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Julia Kivelä
© Julia Kivelä

Text description provided by the architects. Church Stone Shelter. Finnish architect Malin Moisio has designed a wooden shelter, named Kirkkokiven laavu, in the deep forest of Kintulammi hiking and nature reserve area in Tampere, Finland. Kintulammi nature reserve is an outdoor area for hikers with numerous shelters to overnight stays or have a break by the campfire. All the shelters are freely accessible to all and maintained by the City of Tampere. All the structures are made ecological, mostly with wood and recycled materials. Kirkkokiven laavu, the Church Stone Shelter, is located near a large natural boulder the shelter was named after. According to tradition, the boulder has served as a primitive church for local horse shepherds in the 18th century, which gives it its name.

Save this picture!
© Julia Kivelä
© Julia Kivelä

The aim of Church Stone Shelter is to provide a nice and peaceful shelter for hikers, a place for resting and preparing a meal by the fireplace. The shelter is not aimed for sleeping, as there are several other lean –to’ s in the area that can be used for overnight visits. There is a wheelchair accessible path for the shelter from the nearby parking area. The rectangular form of the floor plan and the steep pitched roof reflect the prototype of a house. The high interior space with both ends open create a sacral space which blends in with surrounding nature. The openings of various sizes provide focused views to the forest.

Save this picture!
© Malin Moisio
© Malin Moisio

The shelter is made of vertically placed 5x5 inch timber frame. The massive wooden walls are placed on a plinth, made of recycled paving stones. The roof structure and even the benches that stiffen the structure are made of the same timber. The roof is felted and the wood parts are treated with a natural blend of tar and linseed oil. The building was developed in cooperation with the city-owned Ekokumppanit Oy and the Parish of Tampere who contributed to the building materials. All the construction was done on site without electricity, mainly with hand tools. Within a short period of time, the Church Stone Shelter has become an iconic symbol of the Kintulampi Hiking and Nature Reserve.

Save this picture!
© Malin Moisio
© Malin Moisio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Tampere, Finland

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arkkitehtitoimisto TILASTO
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Finland
Cite: "Church Stone Shelter / Arkkitehtitoimisto TILASTO" 30 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930999/church-stone-shelter-arkkitehtitoimisto-tilasto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream