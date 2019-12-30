World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Himchori Residence / River & Rain

Himchori Residence / River & Rain

Save this project
Himchori Residence / River & Rain

© Maruf Raihan © Sandro di Carlo Darsa © Sandro di Carlo Darsa © Maruf Raihan + 42

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

  • Lead Architects

    Kazi Fida Islam

  • Design Team

    Abdul Awyal, Abid Khan

  • Clients

    Arshad Jamal Dipu & Shahria Sharmin

  • Engineering

    Shah Alam

  • Landscape

    Kazi Fida Islam, Shahria Sharmin

  • Structural Consultant

    Ruhul Alam
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sandro di Carlo Darsa
© Sandro di Carlo Darsa

Text description provided by the architects. The natural configuration of adjacent Hills and a merely further vivid Sea, with their opulent strength and beauty was sole inspiration to conceptualize the project. In attaining an infinite view from hill to sea, the villa is portrayed more as a frame to capture the view rather to be an obstruction. Desired spaces and their formal expression are flourished in accordance to celebrate the harmonious horizontality and elegant verticality of two environmental stimuli. While doing so, a dominant issue was to lessen site damages as well as maximize the retention of existing natural ecosystem of the environment. The residence is sited overlooking the sea with a perfect back drop of magnanimous green hills. The off centric entrance to the residence led the viewer to glance at the project with an inviting portico floating atop of a shallow water body. The inner awe of the villa thus remains as a little surprise.

Save this picture!
© Sandro di Carlo Darsa
© Sandro di Carlo Darsa

While entering the residence, views are instantly swiped to the luminous greenery and hill of the back yards. The living area is a double height space that enhances the feeling of openness which contributes to the indoor – outdoor relation. The airy staircase acts as the central spine of this residence that tie-up multiple levels and taking the stairways from entry level to the roof top is a ride of exploring the enigma of spaces. Composite structure was adopted to transform the concept at its best formal expression.  The central part is of steel structure amidst the RCC construction. Concrete floors of this residence are of flat-plate structure where floor finishes has a variation of marble, wood and tile. Black polished marble is used inside the ground floor to create the reflection of surrounding trees while antique-polished marbles are placed outside to make the floor non-slippery. Central deck floor is of wood and steel whereas all bed rooms and service blocks have the tiled floor finish. The string rail of steel cables is featured in wood and steel stair case along with balcony and terraces.

Save this picture!
© Sandro di Carlo Darsa
© Sandro di Carlo Darsa
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Maruf Raihan
© Maruf Raihan

The private zone of bed rooms are hived within the RCC structure in both ends having two of them located in split level and two of them on standard floor level. But each of four bed room, unlike other space of the house is a delightful setup to have the explicit views of the nature. While the sunken gourmet kitchen and its adjacent dining is a hub for cozy food-fun festivity, the roof level bar room with stretched terrace is perfect for soiree. Muted embellishment of fair-face concrete adorned exterior has enabled the single glazing surfaces amplify the vivid display of adjacent trees, changing images of sky and sea with their color, light and shadow, even some times mirror the further sea as a translucent imagery overlay of these mighty forces. The front of the villa has a minutely assembled landscape of a lawn. Age old recycled ship planks and concrete slabs; laid and soaked up with grass and earth has formed a subtle entrance path to the house. The natural spirit transmitted into the house creates a sense of constant connectedness with the user. This harmonized relation with the surroundings has made the villa appear as an emerged one rather than an imposed statement.

Save this picture!
© Sandro di Carlo Darsa
© Sandro di Carlo Darsa

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Cox's Bazar Marine Dr, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
River & Rain
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Bangladesh
Cite: "Himchori Residence / River & Rain" 30 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930997/himchori-residence-river-and-rain/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream