World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Summer House Renovation / ARP - Architecture Research Practice

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Summer House Renovation / ARP - Architecture Research Practice

Save this project
Summer House Renovation / ARP - Architecture Research Practice

© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis © Yiannis Hadjiaslanis © Yiannis Hadjiaslanis © Yiannis Hadjiaslanis + 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Miconos, Greece

  • Lead Architect

    Argyro Pouliovali

  • Design Team

    Nora Delidimou

  • MEP design

    PAVLIDIS PANOS

  • Structural design

    ERISMA

  • Construction

    ECC

  • Openings

    Kapraras

  • Terrazzo floors

    Nikos Politis
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis

Text description provided by the architects. The project deals with the renovation of a 30-year-old vacation house located in Mykonos island. The existing house sits on a typical mykonian rock with unobstructed views towards the port, the old town and the sunset. It has gradually grown through the years with several additions and extensions of rooms leading to a charming but complex assembly of spaces. Although it has many picturesque qualities, due to its organic growth, it lacks good circulation and a hierarchy of interior and exterior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis

Our design objective was to intervene and punctually rearrange some of the interior and exterior spaces to render them more usable while respecting the Cycladic character of the house. The property is planned to be seasonally rented, so aspects of publicness were important parameters we had to take into consideration. Our strategy was that of acupuncture; we focused on small changes with maximum impact. By extending the public spaces and consolidating terrace levels and smaller rooms into bigger ones, we introduced hierarchy and provided for a wider variety of private and public spaces to accommodate different visitor scenarios.

Save this picture!
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis

Certain elements of the house were kept and expanded while classic materials were introduced, creating a well-balanced combination of vernacular and minimalist architecture.  The existing wooden ceilings, rough-textured walls, carved doors and stone floors in the exterior were kept and complimented with terrazzo floors in the interior, a fresh, aqua color for the timber windows and shutters and Naxos and Pendelikon marble detailing in the bathrooms and kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
ARP - Architecture Research Practice
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Greece
Cite: "Summer House Renovation / ARP - Architecture Research Practice" 28 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930944/summer-house-renovation-arp-architecture-research-practice/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream