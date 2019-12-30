World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Mexico
  5. Bathroom Pavillion Flor de Bambú / FabrikG

Bathroom Pavillion Flor de Bambú / FabrikG

Save this project
Bathroom Pavillion Flor de Bambú / FabrikG

© Daniela Fernández del Busto © Daniela Fernández del Busto © Daniela Fernández del Busto © Daniela Fernández del Busto + 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installations & Structures, Other Structures, Sustainability
San José del Cabo, Mexico
  • Arquitectos: fabrikg
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 127.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, BambuSoluciones, Bambucid, Band it, Fierro, Robert McNeel & Associates, SAYER
  • Lead Architect: Gonzalo Elizarraras, Maria Manuel Ponte
  • Design Team: Gonzalo Elizarraras, Maria Manuel Ponte, Alejandro Martinez, Martin Cesena, Ángel Máximo, David Campos
  • Clients: Puerto Raíz
  • Landscaping: fabrikg
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
© Daniela Fernández del Busto

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the northern perimeter of the Estero de San José del Cabo (BCS Mexico), “Flor de Bambú” is the first materialization of a series of natural constructions that will compose the “Puerto Raíz” Project, a property created for the realization of events.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
© Daniela Fernández del Busto

"Flor de Bambú" (Bamboo Flower) is generated with the idea of a courtyard as a starting point that welcomes visitors and distributes them in space, directing them to the private areas - the female or male bathrooms. A small courtyard protected by an ovoid-shaped wall of reed naturally follows the movement of the outer reed and contains the space without separating it from the natural environment. The planters create privacy and extend the natural envelope to the interior, creating the sensation of the continuation of the same natural environment.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
© Daniela Fernández del Busto

The two ramps start the path to the bathrooms, leading visitors to lose themselves between the vertical bamboo strips that form the private cubicles and the textured wall of the urinals; a fine and elegant finish that form various elements integrally from walls, luminaires, to the structure itself.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
© Daniela Fernández del Busto

Several bamboo columns form the central flower that opens up to the limits of the reed wall and, together with the horizontal rings, create a mesh of structural interdependence. A central concrete column roots and balances the structure. The metal hoops with tensioners are shaped like a mandala, allowing cooperation and balance between the different elements. Vertical bamboo poles help to support the entire fabric sideways, creating rhythm and disorder at the same time, almost as if they had grown there.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
© Daniela Fernández del Busto

The materials evoke the local construction tradition and dignify its use today, in a harmonious composition between traditional and modern techniques of bio-construction using mostly elements that are part of the vernacular construction of Baja California Sur (reed, bamboo, wood). On the other hand, the incorporation of bamboo as the main theme seeks to promote the use of this natural resource present in the region, but not yet exploited as a noble construction material, seeking a change of the paradigm on a local level. The incorporation of metal in the connections allows a dialogue between traditional and industrial techniques, a dichotomy that promotes the revitalization of traditional construction techniques, preventing them from disappearing.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
© Daniela Fernández del Busto

Since located next to Estero Josefino, a protected natural wetland area with a high risk of flooding, the structure was raised 1m from ground level with a stone base to avoid damage in case of flooding. On the other hand, the history of strong winds and hurricanes in the area determined the materialization of this structure that sought to be as permeable as possible. Thus, the shade mesh is easily removable so that the wind can pass between the organic elements without any impediment, and the flexibility of the bamboo itself allows it to move without collapsing.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
© Daniela Fernández del Busto

Since being a sanitary installation, a micro plant for wastewater treatment was incorporated in order not to create organic sludge and allowing the purification of wastewater by finishing the cycle in an existing natural pond, creating a biological purifying filter enabling the future use of the water for irrigation and at the same time regenerating the natural environment and activating the ecosystem.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Fernández del Busto
© Daniela Fernández del Busto

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FabrikG
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Other Other Structures Sustainability Mexico
Cite: "Bathroom Pavillion Flor de Bambú / FabrikG" [Pabellón de baños flor de bambú / FabrikG] 30 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930921/bathroom-pavillion-flor-de-bambu-fabrikg/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream