Command and Situation Centre Stuttgart Police Headquarters / Peter W. Schmidt Architekt

Command and Situation Centre Stuttgart Police Headquarters / Peter W. Schmidt Architekt

Police Station, Offices, Extension
Stuttgart, Germany
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1528.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Stefan Müller
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Ecophon Absorberflächen, Mero Kautschukboden, Modutec Tische, Novoferm Türen, Schüco Außentüren, Schüco Fenster, Strähle Trennwandsystem und Schiebetüren, Ziegelei Hebrok

    Frank Spallinger

    Frank Spallinger, Katharina Manche

    Land Baden-Württemberg; Vermögen und Bau; Amt Stuttgart

    Bornscheuer Drexler Eisele, Stuttgart

    Paul+Gampe+Partner, Esslingen

    RW Bauphysik, Schwäbisch Hall

    Kienle Beratende Ingenieure, Ostrach; Günthner Ingenieure, leinfelden-Echterdingen
© Stefan Müller
Distinctive and secure. New build for the Command and Situation Centre of the Stuttgart Police Headquarters. The monolithic shell of this two-story edifice adjoins the existing building and exerts a stabilizing effect on the highly diverse surroundings.

© Stefan Müller
Upper Floor Plan
© Stefan Müller
Visible from the Pragsattel traffic hub, this bold structure forms a distinctive landmark against the backdrop of rolling hills. The double-leaf masonry exterior of the ground floor houses all the services needed for the fully independent continuous operation of this energy-efficient facility, projecting into the hillside on the north and forming the basis for the upper floor, which in turn features a significant overhang extending south toward the entrance yard of the main building. In this story, all operational areas are incorporated on a single floor.

© Stefan Müller
The skylight-based design provides a tall, sealed facade to the north, thereby dispensing with extensive security measures. Three window recesses in the main shell deliver additional natural light to the interior without providing a line of sight from outside.

© Stefan Müller
Section
© Stefan Müller
Project location

Address: Hahnemannstraße 1, 70191 Stuttgart, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Peter W. Schmidt Architekt
Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Security Police Station Offices Refurbishment Extension Germany
Cite: "Command and Situation Centre Stuttgart Police Headquarters / Peter W. Schmidt Architekt" 29 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930917/command-and-situation-centre-stuttgart-police-headquarters-peter-w-schmidt-architekt/> ISSN 0719-8884

