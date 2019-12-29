Command and Situation Centre Stuttgart Police Headquarters / Peter W. Schmidt Architekt

-
Architects: Peter W. Schmidt Architekt
- Area: 1528.0 m2
- Year: 2017
- Photographs: Stefan Müller
Manufacturers: Autodesk, Ecophon Absorberflächen, Mero Kautschukboden, Modutec Tische, Novoferm Türen, Schüco Außentüren, Schüco Fenster, Strähle Trennwandsystem und Schiebetüren, Ziegelei Hebrok
Lead ArchitectFrank Spallinger
Design TeamFrank Spallinger, Katharina Manche
ClientsLand Baden-Württemberg; Vermögen und Bau; Amt Stuttgart
Engineering - Structural DesignBornscheuer Drexler Eisele, Stuttgart
Engineering - Building TechnologyPaul+Gampe+Partner, Esslingen
Engineering - Building PhysicsRW Bauphysik, Schwäbisch Hall
Engineering - Electrical EngeneeringKienle Beratende Ingenieure, Ostrach; Günthner Ingenieure, leinfelden-Echterdingen
Distinctive and secure. New build for the Command and Situation Centre of the Stuttgart Police Headquarters. The monolithic shell of this two-story edifice adjoins the existing building and exerts a stabilizing effect on the highly diverse surroundings.
Visible from the Pragsattel traffic hub, this bold structure forms a distinctive landmark against the backdrop of rolling hills. The double-leaf masonry exterior of the ground floor houses all the services needed for the fully independent continuous operation of this energy-efficient facility, projecting into the hillside on the north and forming the basis for the upper floor, which in turn features a significant overhang extending south toward the entrance yard of the main building. In this story, all operational areas are incorporated on a single floor.
The skylight-based design provides a tall, sealed facade to the north, thereby dispensing with extensive security measures. Three window recesses in the main shell deliver additional natural light to the interior without providing a line of sight from outside.