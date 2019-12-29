Command and Situation Centre Stuttgart Police Headquarters / Peter W. Schmidt Architekt

+ 16

Lead Architect Frank Spallinger

Design Team Frank Spallinger, Katharina Manche

Clients Land Baden-Württemberg; Vermögen und Bau; Amt Stuttgart

Engineering - Structural Design Bornscheuer Drexler Eisele, Stuttgart

Engineering - Building Technology Paul+Gampe+Partner, Esslingen

Engineering - Building Physics RW Bauphysik, Schwäbisch Hall

Engineering - Electrical Engeneering Kienle Beratende Ingenieure, Ostrach; Günthner Ingenieure, leinfelden-Echterdingen

More Specs

Less Specs

Distinctive and secure. New build for the Command and Situation Centre of the Stuttgart Police Headquarters. The monolithic shell of this two-story edifice adjoins the existing building and exerts a stabilizing effect on the highly diverse surroundings.

Visible from the Pragsattel traffic hub, this bold structure forms a distinctive landmark against the backdrop of rolling hills. The double-leaf masonry exterior of the ground floor houses all the services needed for the fully independent continuous operation of this energy-efficient facility, projecting into the hillside on the north and forming the basis for the upper floor, which in turn features a significant overhang extending south toward the entrance yard of the main building. In this story, all operational areas are incorporated on a single floor.

The skylight-based design provides a tall, sealed facade to the north, thereby dispensing with extensive security measures. Three window recesses in the main shell deliver additional natural light to the interior without providing a line of sight from outside.