World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Vietnam
  5. The Art Space Gallery & Restaurant / ShapeUs studio

The Art Space Gallery & Restaurant / ShapeUs studio

Save this project
The Art Space Gallery & Restaurant / ShapeUs studio

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Gallery
Hội An, Vietnam
  • Architects: ShapeUs studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Kingled.vn, Triquimex

  • Design Team

    Kai Echigo, Nguyen Le Hien Vi, Ly Lac Thy, Tran Hoang Khanh Vy, Koa Pham, Nguyen Tan Lan Uyen, Hoang Le Ha

  • Clients

    Anantara Hoi An - Minor International

  • Contractor

    Thai Binh Duong IDCD

  • Lighting

    kingled.vn

  • Art Curator

    March Galley Hoi An
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. After one of the largest floods of the year in central Vietnam, our client approached us to help reimagine a damagedsite in Hoi An as a restaurant and gallery. Our design nurtures a new hub for the local community. Home to the first 3D-printed food in the country and new exhibitions of local artists, it is a space to look forward in a city that is steeped in heritage. Instead of writing over the historical identities ingrained in the existing French colonial building, we wanted to bring them to light, stripping away the ruined modern claddings to reveal the original structure. We placed new white walls to protect the base of the historic brick walls, whose revealed materiality becomes a part of the exhibit.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Hoi An’s iconic imagery, the city’s lanterns and bridges reflecting in the Thu Bon river, became central to our approach as well. The new and old wall illustrate a reflection of past and future, across a dividing metal channel that becomes the physical support for gallery artwork. Wandering through the interior, art continues to float around you, suspended from the ceiling and embedded in transparent glass walls. As gallery blends into restaurant, the room’s central space is framed by the building’s existing concrete columns and beams. Our modern furniture design and illuminated bar bring a calm and comfortable smoothness against the exposed brick and concrete.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Elements of permeability and material juxtaposition continue as we step into the exterior space. Outside, wooden beams extend from the structure of the building, and progressively step down towards the street. Among the glazed beams and underneath a thin glass roof, more traditional bamboo screens hang and gently filter sunlight. The seating area pavement curves around the landscape and leans inwards, inviting people on the street to come in. We designed the pavement step height to provide additional casual seating for anyone to relax and enjoy the shade. Situated on the outskirts of the Old City in Hoi An, this gallery and restaurant is to be found by locals and only the most determined of tourists. We hope that the intersection of new food, art and architecture attracts a diversity of visitors and continues to foster new dimensions of community in Hoi An.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ShapeUs studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Vietnam
Cite: "The Art Space Gallery & Restaurant / ShapeUs studio" 24 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930808/the-art-space-gallery-and-restaurant-shapeus-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream