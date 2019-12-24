World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Cyprus
  5. The Garden House / Christos Pavlou Architecture

The Garden House / Christos Pavlou Architecture

Save this project
The Garden House / Christos Pavlou Architecture

© Charis Solomou © Charis Solomou © Charis Solomou © Charis Solomou + 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Houses Interiors, Sustainability
Nicosia, Cyprus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 182.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Charis Solomou
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Carl Stahl, Fetim group, Rable aluminum, Zinco

  • Lead Architects

    Christos Pavlou

  • Structural Engineer

    Andreas Charalambous

  • Landscape

    Solomou Landscaping

  • Mechanical Engineer

    G. Katsambas

  • Electrical Engineer

    eplan electrical consultants LLC.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Charis Solomou
© Charis Solomou

Text description provided by the architects. Cities are considered to be one of the major reasons for the many environmental issues we have today. Studies show that cities emit 60% more carbon that thought, in fact they account for more than 70% of the global CO2 emissions. With our garden house project we would like to emphasize how much potential there is for urban gardens and for the creation of microclimates which could improve the living conditions within cities and slow global warming.

Save this picture!
© Charis Solomou
© Charis Solomou
Save this picture!
© Charis Solomou
© Charis Solomou

The integration of a singular house into the urban fabric is always a challenge but it can function in a positive way as a unifying element that may promotes urban continuity in a positive way.   In contrast with other many urban houses built to isolate themselves from the rest of the neighborhood erecting fences and various barriers our proposal aimed to form a physical continuation of the public green area that exists on the longest side of the plot. 

Save this picture!
© Charis Solomou
© Charis Solomou

Our design seeks to establish a unified relationship between the neighborhood, the private ( the house) and the public green area. In this way urban elements such as building, street and public space are not treated as absolute activities in isolation but as one single homogeneous configuration.  Our house becomes part of  the park and the park is included in the house, in a sense the two are interrelated with  shared places such as the pedestrian pathway, the garden, the veranda , the door threshold ect. and are considered as elements of one big house-like city.  In this way our garden house helps to upgrade the quality of the urban fabric and at the same time seeks out to improve the biodiversity and thus reduce the carbon dioxide footprints in the city.

Save this picture!
© Charis Solomou
© Charis Solomou
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Charis Solomou
© Charis Solomou

Central element of the house was planting of gardens on 60% of the plot on ground floor and promoting the use of green terrace on first floor. Bee- lawn was mostly planted on ground floor creating a friendly environment for bees helping thus to maintain the biodiversity. Studies show that 75% of the world’s food crops rely on bees.  The building is designed in two rectangular cubes with a green courtyard in-between them. The idea of the inner garden makes it hard to realize where the garden stops and the interior begins.

Save this picture!
© Charis Solomou
© Charis Solomou
Save this picture!
Section C-C
Section C-C
Save this picture!
© Charis Solomou
© Charis Solomou

The garden at the center is the main feature in the house around which the rest of the spaces organized and function.  The green seems to bisect the house from east to west; it flows deep into the interior, fills the unusable space under the staircase and escapes out to the other side of the house. All areas inside tend to concentrate on the outer spaces, the whole house becomes an in-between zone, a rich, tense interior but enjoyable at the same time improving thus the pleasure and comfort of the occupants. The 24m long run glazed doors on ground floor not only separate the spaces inside but when are open the whole house behaves as one single space connected by gardens. When landscape becomes concept there are no walls.

Save this picture!
© Charis Solomou
© Charis Solomou

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Christos Pavlou Architecture
Office

Products

Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Sustainability Cyprus
Cite: "The Garden House / Christos Pavlou Architecture" 24 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930807/the-garden-house-christos-pavlou-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream