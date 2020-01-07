Architectural Works that Were Declared World Heritage Sites in the Last Decade

World Heritage Site is the title given to specific places on the globe (landscapes, cultural routes, cities, or architectural structures) by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, as a way to recognize their natural or cultural relevance and to encourage their preservation. Up to 2019, 1121 places in over 167 countries have been declared World Heritage Sites, of which 869 are cultural, 213 natural and 39 are mixed category.
In this article, we've compiled a list of architectural works (buildings and complexes) that were added to the list of World Heritage Sites during this decade (2010-2020), including everything from homes, palaces, factories, and other industrial buildings to cathedrals, museums, universities, opera houses, mosques, and residential complexes:
Factories and industrial buildings
Fagus Factory in Alfeld (Germany)
Van Nelle Factory (Netherlands)
Traditional Pearling Industry (Bahrain)
Ivrea, Industrial City of the 20th Century (Italy)
Ensembles
Decorated Farm Houses of Hälsingland (Sweden)
Pampulha Modern Ensemble (Brazil)
Sheikh Safi al-din Khānegāh and Shrine Ensemble in Ardabil (Iran)
Bolgar Historical and Archaeological Complex (Russia)
Wooden Tserkvas of the Carpathian Region (Poland and Ukraine)
Medici Villas and Gardens in Tuscany (Italy)
Palaces
Historic Center of Sheki with the Khan's Palace (Azerbaijan)
Royal Building of Mafra (Portugal)
Religious Architecture
Assumption Cathedral and Monastery of the town-island of Sviyazhsk (Russia)
Cathedrals of Cefalú y Monreale (Italy)
Friday Mosque of Isfahan (Iran)
Selimiye Mosque and Social Complex (Turkey)
Churches of Pskov School of Architecture (Russia)
Church of the Nativity (Palestine)
Carolingian Westwerk and Civitas Corvey (Germany)
Sanctuary of Bom Jesus do Monte in Braga (Portugal)
Other Works
University of Coimbra – Alta and Sofia (Portugal)
The Residence of Bukovinian and Dalmatian Metropolitans (Ukraine)
Margravial Opera House Bayreuth (Germany)
General Productions
Frank Lloyd Wright: Architectural Works from the 20th Century
In 2019, 8 buildings by renowned American architect Frank Lloyd Wright were added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites under the name "The 20th Century Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright." This recognition is just one way of emphasizing Wright's role in the development of modern architecture throughout the world.
- Unity Temple / Oak Park, Illinois
- Frederick C. Robie House / Chicago, Illinois
- Taliesin / Spring Green, Wisconsin
- Hollyhock House / Los Angeles, California
- Fallingwater / Mill Run, Pennsylvania
- Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House / Madison, Wisconsin
- Taliesin West / Scottsdale, Arizona
- Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum / New York, New York
Le Corbusier: Architectural Works
In 2016, 17 of Le Corbusier's works in over 7 countries were added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites, promoting their protection and conservation by highlighting their cultural value.
- Unité d’habitation. Marseille, France
- Maison Guiette. Antwerp, Belgium
- Capitol Complex. Chandigarh, India
- National Museum of Western Art. Tokyo, Japan
- Palace of the Assembly. Stuttgart, Germany
- Curutche House H. La Plata, Argentina
- Convent of La Tourette. Lyon, France
- Ville Savoye. Paris, France
- Ronchamp (Notre Dame du Haut). Ronchamp, France
- Maison La Roche. Paris, France
- Villa Le Lac. Corseaux, Switzerland
- Cité Frugès. Pessac, France
- Clarté Building. Geneva, Switzerland
- Molitor Building. Paris, France
- Usine Claude et Duval. Saint-Dié, France
- Cabanon de Le Corbusier. Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
- Maison de la Culture. Firminy, France.