Flatiron Office Building / Works Partnership Architecture

Flatiron Office Building / Works Partnership Architecture

© Lincoln Barbour

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture
Portland, United States
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 24177.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Lincoln Barbour
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Anderson Wood Clad Windows, Autodesk, Metal Sales Box Rib, Structure-Lam CLT, Timberland Glulam, Trimble Navigation

  • Lead Architects

    Carrie Strickland, FAIA

  • Design Team

    Carrie Strickland, Ian Roll, Judson Moore, Dave Mojica, Cait Sylvain, Ali Gens

  • Clients

    Brandon Brown

  • Engineering

    DCI Engineers

  • Landscape

    ESA

  • General Contractor

    Abbott Construction
© Lincoln Barbour
© Lincoln Barbour

Text description provided by the architects. Flatiron PDX is a post tension podium and timber framed mixed use building sited at the edge of a sloping triangular site in Northeast Portland. At grade, a commercial retail space will front N. Cook St while the upper five floors will contain approximately 20,000sf of creative work space. The site is located on a sloping hillside, marking a directional shift in the city grid and creates a dramatic approach providing an opportunity for dynamic moments at the building corners in addition to the three primary facades.

© Lincoln Barbour
© Lincoln Barbour
Ground floor plan - Lobby entry
Ground floor plan - Lobby entry
Section 01
Section 01
© Lincoln Barbour
© Lincoln Barbour

The facades act as a continuous skin perforated by a rigid grid of over-sized windows which dissipate to the northern face. As the skin wraps the corners of the site it breaks to reveal a stack of interlaced fully glazed open rooms. The exposure at these points creates a visual dialogue between the exterior and interior by allowing the cross laminated timber decking to be fully expressed and visible from the street.

© Lincoln Barbour
© Lincoln Barbour

Cross laminated timber decking was chosen for its ability to simplify the corner geometries structural requirements. Because CLT is multi-directional in strength, it has the unique ability to support the double cantilever projections without beams. Flatiron PDX showcases the design opportunities of CLT and timber framed buildings on a dynamic site in Northeast Portland.

© Lincoln Barbour
© Lincoln Barbour

Project location

Address: 919 N Cook St, Portland, OR 97227, United States

