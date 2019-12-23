World
The Long House / Neil Choudhury Architects

The Long House / Neil Choudhury Architects

© Nick Guttridge

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Somerton, United Kingdom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Nick Guttridge
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, Ashen Cross Quarry, Autodesk, Chaos Group, Clement Window Group, Elite Metalcraft, Firestone Building Products, Latham Steel Doors, QTD Group, Ryterna, Somdor Engineering, The Rooflight, Trimble Navigation, VMZINC

  • Lead Architects

    Neil Choudhury Architects

  • Clients

    Confidential

  • Engineering

    Momentum Engineering

  • Landscape

    James Alexander Sinclair

  • Consultants

    Northgates Cost Consultants

  • Building Contractor

    J + C Symonds
© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge

Text description provided by the architects. The Long House is a two-storey, new-build dwelling in Somerton, Somerset, designed by Neil Choudhury Architects. The 350 square-metre project is built into a steeply sloping site and overlooks a pond, mill stream and garden designed by James Alexander Sinclair. Conceived as a liberal reinterpretation of local long houses, the plan measures six-metres wide by 40-metres long with a traditional flat gable end. A contemporary tweak is that the plan is cranked around the central entrance hall and stairwell. All habitable rooms face the garden to the south.

© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge

The west wing is the social heart of the house, with the kitchen, dining and sitting room located on the upper floor, and arranged in a linear sequence leading to an elevated panoramic view of the garden. The east wing contains the master bedroom suite enfilade. This is arranged in order of privacy: snug, master bedroom, master bathroom and dressing rooms. The lower floor accommodates guest accommodation, workrooms, a study, boot room, cellar, pantry and other ancillary spaces.

© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge
Sections
Sections

The house is orientated to maximise passive solar gain in the winter and provide protection from overheating in summer through the use of external sliding shutters. A careful balance has been struck between traditional, local and contemporary materials. These include local blue Lias stone from a quarry in the town, lime mortar and render, charred timber cladding in harmony with contemporary in-situ concrete, black zinc roofing, steel windows, brushed stainless steel window linings and an EPDM rubber dormer.

© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge

Internally, exposed concrete walls and ceilings are employed on the lower floor. Where possible materials are left in their raw state, such as in-situ concrete worktops, raw oak linings, a blackened steel and oak staircase. The architect designed all the fitted furniture and fittings, which were crafted in Dorset and Somerset, and include the bespoke, lime-wax oak kitchen.

© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge

Cite: "The Long House / Neil Choudhury Architects" 23 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930542/the-long-house-neil-choudhury-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

