House 3x33 / 23 SUL

House 3x33 / 23 SUL

© Pedro Kok

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Arquitetos: 23 SUL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1076.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Gallo Ferros, Lajes Masteo, Marcenaria, Serralheria, Tecnopisos Brasil, Vidros

  • Lead Architects

    André Sant’Anna da Silva, Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Luís Pompeo, Leonardo Klis, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley.

  • Project Team

    Julia Brückmann, Carmem Aires, Laura Castellari, Ana Perez

  • Lighting Design and Furniture Design

    23 SUL

  • Landscaping

    Arboreto – Claudio Mariutti

  • Structural Calculation

    MR2 Soluções Estruturais

  • Construction supervision and management

    23 SUL

  • Builder

    NJL Empreiteira
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of a three-meter-wide house on a 33m deep and 3m wide plot. 

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The the mais design concept was to remove all unnecessary internal divisions, integrating the spaces and allowing more sunlight to get inside, with large openings in the façade and zenith lighting upstairs.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Groun Floor Plan
Groun Floor Plan
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

 The bedroom corridor, made of hollow sheet metal, allows the zenith light to enter the center of the living room. The house has three floors, with street access from the middle floor, hosting the living room and the integrated kitchen.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Upstairs are the two bedrooms and toilets, and downstairs there are the service and leisure area, with a private sauna and garden. 

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The use of simple and inexpensive materials, such as raw concrete, plywood and metal frames, made this refurbishment possible, due to the client’s restricted budget.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

