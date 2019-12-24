House 3x33 / 23 SUL

+ 36

Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Arquitetos: 23 SUL

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1076.0 ft2

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Kok

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Gallo Ferros, Lajes Masteo, Marcenaria, Serralheria, Tecnopisos Brasil, Vidros

Lead Architects André Sant’Anna da Silva, Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Luís Pompeo, Leonardo Klis, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley.

Project Team Julia Brückmann, Carmem Aires, Laura Castellari, Ana Perez

Lighting Design and Furniture Design 23 SUL

Landscaping Arboreto – Claudio Mariutti

Structural Calculation MR2 Soluções Estruturais

Construction supervision and management 23 SUL

Builder NJL Empreiteira

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of a three-meter-wide house on a 33m deep and 3m wide plot.

The the mais design concept was to remove all unnecessary internal divisions, integrating the spaces and allowing more sunlight to get inside, with large openings in the façade and zenith lighting upstairs.

The bedroom corridor, made of hollow sheet metal, allows the zenith light to enter the center of the living room. The house has three floors, with street access from the middle floor, hosting the living room and the integrated kitchen.

Upstairs are the two bedrooms and toilets, and downstairs there are the service and leisure area, with a private sauna and garden.

The use of simple and inexpensive materials, such as raw concrete, plywood and metal frames, made this refurbishment possible, due to the client’s restricted budget.