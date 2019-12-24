House 3x33 / 23 SUL

-
Lead ArchitectsAndré Sant’Anna da Silva, Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Luís Pompeo, Leonardo Klis, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley.
-
Project TeamJulia Brückmann, Carmem Aires, Laura Castellari, Ana Perez
-
Lighting Design and Furniture Design23 SUL
-
LandscapingArboreto – Claudio Mariutti
-
Structural CalculationMR2 Soluções Estruturais
-
Construction supervision and management23 SUL
-
BuilderNJL Empreiteira
Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of a three-meter-wide house on a 33m deep and 3m wide plot.
The the mais design concept was to remove all unnecessary internal divisions, integrating the spaces and allowing more sunlight to get inside, with large openings in the façade and zenith lighting upstairs.
The bedroom corridor, made of hollow sheet metal, allows the zenith light to enter the center of the living room. The house has three floors, with street access from the middle floor, hosting the living room and the integrated kitchen.
Upstairs are the two bedrooms and toilets, and downstairs there are the service and leisure area, with a private sauna and garden.
The use of simple and inexpensive materials, such as raw concrete, plywood and metal frames, made this refurbishment possible, due to the client’s restricted budget.