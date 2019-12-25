Squamish Nation Unveils 11 Residential Towers for Vancouver

Save this picture! Courtesy of Revery Architecture / Westbank / Squamish Nation

Revery Architecture has designed a new development of 11 residential towers for the Squamish First Nation in Vancouver, Canada. Working with developer Westbank, the $3-billion project would transform the city’s Kitsilano neighborhood on the reserve lands at Sen̓áḵw. The project will be Canada’s largest development on First Nations land.

+ 8

Save this picture! Courtesy of Revery Architecture / Westbank / Squamish Nation

Save this picture! Courtesy of Revery Architecture / Westbank / Squamish Nation

As first reported by the Vancouver Sun, the 6,000-unit project took a step forward as the community voted in favor of the project on December 10. The 11.7-acre development is located near the Burrard Bridge on a 500-acre parcel of land, with the tallest tower rising over 50 stories. The Squamish Nation is not required to comply with the City of Vancouver’s regulations and processes regarding development, though the Squamish planning group hopes to work closely with Vancouver city staff. Between 70-and-90 percent of the units will be designated as market rental units and the rest will be leased as condominiums.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Revery Architecture / Westbank / Squamish Nation

Save this picture! Courtesy of Revery Architecture / Westbank / Squamish Nation

“The Squamish Nation is thrilled with the outcome of this referendum, which was approved by a landslide. It is truly a landmark moment in our Nation’s history,” wrote Squamish Nation councilor Khelsilem. “The Sen̓áḵw Project will transform the Squamish Nation by providing immense social, cultural, and economic benefits to Squamish Nation members for generations to come.” According to Khelsilem, the project aims to address a critical shortage of rental housing in Vancouver. Squamish representatives hope the development can used as a case study for additional projects on other reserve lands.

Construction of the first phase is expected to begin in 2021.