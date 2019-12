This December, we at ArchDaily take a moment to review what happened during the past year -- you have already seen posts with the best architecture projects, the best books, the best articles and much more. Now it's time to review the most bookmarked projects by our readers all over the world on MyArchDaily.

Tiny Holiday Home / i29 interior architects + Chris Collaris. Image © Ewout Huibers

The Skyscape Rooftop House / WARchitect. Image © Rungkit Charoenwat

Four Leaves Villa / KIAS. Image © Norihito Yamauchi

Planter Box House / Formzero. Image © Ameen Deen

Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO. Image © Dan Glasser

House BRAS / DDM Architectuur. Image © Lenzer

Soul Garden House / Spacefiction Studio. Image © Monika Sathe Photography

Omah Boto House / Andyrahman Architect. Image © Mansyur Hasan

House in the Landscape / Niko Architect. Image © Vasiliy Khurtin

Garden Hotpot Restaurant / MUDA-Architects. Image Courtesy of MUDA-Architects

Hood River Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture. Image © Peter Eckert

ANHS House / G+ Architects. Image © Quang Tran

Hamra / Collectif Encore. Image © Michel Bonvin

Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Enrico Fermi School / BDR bureau. Image © Simone Bossi

All House / Gui Mattos. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Flick House / DELUTION. Image © Fernando Gomulya