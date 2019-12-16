Best Articles of 2019

Other than curating amazing architecture, ArchDaily is well-known for producing exclusive content and cutting-edge editorial pieces. Sought-after, these articles are produced by a highly experienced team of editors, scattered around the world, generating writings in 4 languages.

Moreover, our platform has pushed its educative status, furthermore this year, in order to function as a comprehensive tool for Architecture. 2019 has given us an abundance of materials to explore, and our editors have tackled with different possibilities, from highlighting technical information, material guidelines, theoretical and conceptual approaches to investigating the digital realm, cities, and traveling. Read on to discover a curated selection from our readers’ most notable articles for 2019.

Save this picture! Cabin on the Border / SO? Architecture&Ideas. Image Courtesy of SO?

Dense cities mean small homes. With more and more frequency we are forced to adapt to spaces within which some elements simply do not fit. As architects, these restrictions actually provide us with opportunities and remind us that our goal is to give precise solutions to specific problems. Designing with infinite number square meters and/or an unlimited budget is practically unheard of.

Architects and designers are now searching for design solutions that will resonate well into the future, turning to 'biophilia' as an important source of inspiration that promotes well-being, health, and emotional comfort.

Save this picture! Heydar Aliyev Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

Concrete is the second-most used material on earth. It is also the second-largest emitter of CO2, with cement manufacturing accounting for 5 to 7 percent of annual emissions. The continued popularity of concrete as a material of choice in the design and construction industry, coupled with increasing unease of the environmental consequences, has put concrete firmly in the spotlight of innovation and experimentation. As a result, designers, architects, and researchers around the world are generating multiple visions for what the future of concrete in architecture could look like.

Save this picture! Brick Veneer Wall. Image Courtesy of Endicott

Traditionally, bricks have been used in architecture to fulfill a double function: structural and aesthetic. While they act as an effective and resistant modular solution in building structures, their faces can be exposed to constitute their architectural appearance, generating facades rich in texture and color, thanks to the iron present in the clay they are composed of.

By some estimates, cities consume over two-thirds of the world’s energy, and account for more than 70% of global CO2 emissions: a figure sure to increase as the global migration from rural to urban areas continues. In the pursuit of exploring new models for how healthy cities could more effectively sustain these demands, Dutch design and research studio FABRICations has investigated how cities of the Netherlands can reduce carbon emissions through new design-led approaches.

Save this picture! Bjarke Ingels at TED. Image © TED

This list encompasses a variety of topics and perspectives. From materiality to function, graphic guides to equality, the talks below share a common theme of architecture as a tool for progress, and an avenue for answers to crises such as housing, climate change, and loneliness.

Save this picture! Louis Kahn Salk Institute. Image © Flickr by TheNose under the license Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Le Corbusier, Mies van der Rohe, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Louis Kahn are four of the most notable architects to date. Read this article to find out more about the creative process of these four leaders of the modern era, and why their projects and practices are still influential to our modern times.

Save this picture! London. Image © Eric Fischer, via Flickr; license CC BY-SA 2.0

Artist Eric Fischer has developed a project that explores precisely the difference in perceiving - and photographing - a city from the point of view of tourists and locals. The work, which is entitled Locals and Tourists, gathers the maps of 136 of the largest - and most visited - cities in the world.

Modern Moroccan architecture is reinterpreting vernacular traditions. Taking its name from the Arabic al-maġhrib, or the “place the sun sets; the west”, the kingdom is a sovereign state home to numerous examples of Islamic design, as well as detailed art and ornamentation found within geometric patterns, friezes and open courtyards.

Save this picture! New York Aereal View. Image © NetCredit

NetCredit was given the task of reviewing historical archives to create an accurate representation of each unbuilt structure. They searched the archives of the Library of the Congress to uncover various urban developments that were never built in the United States. Once this list was made, their art director worked with architecture and CGI experts from Projection EC to produce the final images, which included three views of each structure to show the scale of the original plans.