The Gut’s Coffee / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

Lead Architects Hidenori Tsuboi

Text description provided by the architects. This is a plan for a small coffee stand built in the warehouse of a company specializing in construction of graphic films under the JR line overpass near Nakazakicho Station, Osaka.

The coffee stand keeps the function of a warehouse and has a simple structure with benches and product shelves using wood left in the warehouse.

By using R-shaped counters and slanted hanging walls in horizontal and vertical spaces such as steel columns / beams and concrete block walls, the different properties of warehouses and coffee stands are also expressed visually at the same time and the sense of incongruity is intended to attract the eyes of people passing the street in front of the coffee stand.