The Gut’s Coffee / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

The Gut’s Coffee / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

© Daisuke Shima

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop
Osaka, Japan
  Area: 34.5 m2
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Daisuke Shima
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: La Marzocco, Maruzen, NEW LIGHT POTTERY

  Lead Architects

    Hidenori Tsuboi
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Text description provided by the architects. This is a plan for a small coffee stand built in the warehouse of  a company specializing in construction of graphic films under the JR line overpass near Nakazakicho Station, Osaka.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

The coffee stand keeps the function of a warehouse and has a simple structure with benches and product shelves using wood left in the warehouse.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Plan
Plan
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

By using R-shaped counters and slanted hanging walls in horizontal and vertical spaces such as steel columns / beams and concrete block walls, the different properties of warehouses and coffee stands are also expressed visually at the same time and the sense of incongruity is intended to attract the eyes of people passing the street in front of the coffee stand.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Project location

Address: Nakazaki-nishi,Kita-ku,Osaka-city,Osaka, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Hidenori Tsuboi Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Japan
Cite: "The Gut’s Coffee / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects" 18 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930345/the-guts-coffee-hidenori-tsuboi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

