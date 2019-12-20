Angra dos Reis House / Cadas Arquitetura

+ 18

Houses • Angra dos Reis, Brazil Arquitetos: Cadas Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 13993.0 ft2

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2012

Photographs Photographs: MCA Estudio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Castro e Merlin, Francisquinho, Laer Engenharia, Marmoraria Colonial, Punto, Serpa

Engineering Laer Engenharia

Collaborators Projeto de luminotécnica – Maneco Quinderé

Text description provided by the architects. This house in Angra dos Reis as built for a big family that enjoy the full house!

The land is very steep, with a beautiful view and the sea down there.

Instead of have a large volume block, we decided to create several small blocks, providing interesting volumetrics and different compositions of roofs.

You're not going anywhere in this house to go through an outside area.

There is a large square around the pool, where the buildings converge. This allowed to create a garden and a large free and leisure area mounted under the wooden deck. This area is totally integrated with the dynamics of the house and can be accessed from a passage between the rooms or through a helical staircase that resembles a sculpture.

The pool is located at the edge of the slope of the terrain, at one point that the perspective joins it to the sea, turning everything one thing.

Aesthetically, the architecture resembles a hut. Wood brings the feeling of something less built, more natural and organic. Rounded pequiá wood logs structure the roof, while the walls are lined with alternately narrow and wide boards and autoclaved pine boards cober the roofs.

A wildwood pergola hangs over the oceanwhere we create a very nice living for family and friends to enjoy outdoors.