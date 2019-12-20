World
Angra dos Reis House / Cadas Arquitetura

Angra dos Reis House / Cadas Arquitetura

© MCA Estudio

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Angra dos Reis, Brazil
  • Arquitetos: Cadas Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 13993.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2012
  • Photographs Photographs: MCA Estudio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Castro e Merlin, Francisquinho, Laer Engenharia, Marmoraria Colonial, Punto, Serpa

  • Engineering

    Laer Engenharia

  • Collaborators

    Projeto de luminotécnica – Maneco Quinderé
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

Text description provided by the architects. This house in Angra dos Reis as built for a big family that enjoy the full house!
The land is very steep, with a beautiful view and the sea down there.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

Instead of have a large volume block, we decided to create several small blocks, providing interesting volumetrics and different compositions of roofs.
You're not going anywhere in this house to go through an outside area.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio
Main House Plan
Main House Plan
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

There is a large square around the pool, where the buildings converge. This allowed to create a garden and a large free and leisure area mounted under the wooden deck.  This area is totally integrated with the dynamics of the house and can be accessed from a passage between the rooms or through a helical staircase that resembles a sculpture.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

The pool is located at the edge of the slope of the terrain, at one point that the perspective joins it to the sea, turning everything one thing.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

Aesthetically, the architecture resembles a hut. Wood brings the feeling of something less built, more natural and organic. Rounded pequiá wood logs structure the roof, while the walls are lined with alternately narrow and wide boards and autoclaved pine boards cober the roofs.

A wildwood pergola hangs over the oceanwhere we create a very nice living for family and friends to enjoy outdoors.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

Cite: "Angra dos Reis House / Cadas Arquitetura" [Casa Angra dos Reis / Cadas Arquitetura] 20 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930340/angra-dos-reis-house-cadas-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

