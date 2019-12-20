Design Office / Architekten Spiekermann

-
Architects: Architekten Spiekermann
- Area: 210.0 m2
- Year: 2014
- Photographs: Frank Vinken
-
Design TeamDorothe Schlüter - Dipl.- Ing. Bauingenieurin; Ute Lehrke - Dipl.- Ing. Architektin
-
EngineeringWiening Ingenieurgemeinschaft GbR
Text description provided by the architects. The storage barn, which now has 210 square meters of space for a clothing design office in Warendorf, Westphalia, was completely gutted and renovated.
Inside you only get the statically load-bearing timber frame.
No new walls were built.
The white plastered interior, including the light floor, with a coating based on epoxy resin in the concrete, takes a back seat to emphasize the sculptural effect of the wooden beams.
The timber framework extends over an air space of up to twelve meters in height - the hall, meeting room and sample shop are located on the open ground floor.
A staircase with black granite and white parapet leads up to a retracted gallery suspended from a steel structure.
There is a kitchen, toilets, a photo studio and offices, separated from the rest of the air space by glass walls.