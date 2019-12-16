Block House / ES Arquitetura

+ 32

Architect in Charge Diego Justo do Espírito Santo

Project Team Carolina Rodrigues Cataldo, Valério Montes D'oca, Rodrigo Estrella

Constructor Eza engenharia

Interior Design Project Amanda Maria Miraglia

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to be a low cost house, but with rooms and refined concepts regarding the distribution of the spatial functions and the visual aspect, the Block House was conceived as a ground-floor residence with an eastern conception. The use of concrete and wood blocks, without external coatings, crudely exposed on their essence, is part of the design concept intention. The whole project was planned with sophisticated but simple solutions at the same time, based on the easy execution and follow-up in the work site.

The house is designed around a courtyard, which was carefully planned to create a contemplation ambience. It was composed with ornamental plants, a carp pond and a green wall elaborated with steel cables over the concrete blocks, where the vegetation accommodates itself in a simple and natural manner. A barbecue and a branch compose the leisure area that is connected with the yard, creating an open space dedicated to living and well-being.

Economy, quality and refined ambience were the main concepts required and desired by the client. Without escaping the conceived and carefully thought ideas, the control during the construction was strict, seeking to attend the ambitions of the initial project. Besides the design and architecture quality on its essence, the client was looking for a more sustainable project approach, particularity offered by the office and that would be applied in the house since its first sketch. The proposal of the exposed materials, besides its functionality, is the low maintenance requirements.

Regarding the sustainability, the following technologies of capturing rainwater and solar energy were applied: the control of the constructive methods seeking economy in the work site; the orientation regarding the sun exposure for better use of natural light and internal temperature; frames aiming the full utilization of the spans for lighting; the study of the dominant winds and the expanded clay on the roof for thermal insulation. All these technologies were used seeking a high environmental comfort level and also sustainability, matching the clients’ desires. Thanks to a carefully elaborated study for the frames installation, it was possible to provide strategic visual axes and work with the transparency of the glass, in order to provide to the modest space of the house a great range sensation. The 247,44m² in sober and natural colors, that highlight the essence of the exposed materials, bring the tranquility and sophistication of a modern home.