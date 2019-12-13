Big Rideau Lakehouse / Christopher Simmonds Architect

+ 24

Project Architect/Design Gabriel Prost

Design Team Gabriel Prost, James Hawley, Michelle McKenna, Heather Norcott

Contractor Riley Construction Inc.

Structural Engineer Vriend Engineering Inc.

Interior Designer LeClair Décor

Clients Undisclosed

Landscape Design Jason Smalley Landscape Design

Text description provided by the architects. A multi-generational family required an ewfour-season cottage to accommodate their growing clan. The goal was to blend with the rural character of the older cottages and provide a clean modern environment that engages the landscape and captures a cottage feel.

Built in to the hillside, the Lake house presents itself as a modest one storey gable. The approach leads visitors past a fully glazed wall offering a glimpse through the building and the lake views beyond before turning to reveal the discrete entry, recessed into a low flat roof volume.

Moving towards the lake, the landscape steps down to accommodate a generous stone terrace that is lowered to allow unimpeded lake views from the living and dining room. Terraced limestone planting beds wrap around the side of the Lakehouse linking the upper and lower patios.

The requirement for a large screen porch area with a direct connection to the interior living spaces was a defining element for the project. Multi-slide pocketing doors create a 15' opening, extending the living spaces into the porch. Perchedonthin circular columns, this "room in the trees" hovers above the terrace that extends from the walk-out level below.

The interior is designed to enhance natural light with white walls and ceilings and neutral white oak flooring. Black accents provide a bold counter punch. Charcoal Grey siding complements the zinc coloured metal roof.

Extensive landscaping fuses the new cottage into the long established property, rooting the Lake House into its surroundings with natural limestone terraces and native plantings.