Herra2 House / Landa Suberville

Herra2 House / Landa Suberville

© Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque + 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Monterrey, Mexico
  • Architects: Landa Suberville
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 650.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Onnis Luque, The Raws
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, AutoDesk, Auvit Internacional, Cocinas Ciao, Kubrelam-Panelex, Mármoles Nequiz, Proyectaire, Trimble, Vidrios y Cristales Ontiveros

  • Lead Architect

    Mónica Suberville, Agustín Landa

  • Design Team

    Sofía Arévalo, Nancy Been, Cristina Mena, Elena Cavazos, Carolina Arriaga, Galia González, Úrsula Arellano, Rolando Girodengo, Juan Carlos de la Garza

  • Constructor

    Grupo Indice

  • Structure

    Pliesa

  • Air conditioning

    Criopartes SA de CV

  • Windows

    Grupo Arc

  • Metal Work

    D-line

  • Carpentry

    Gonal

  • Kitchen

    Maia Cocinas

  • Marble

    Stonia

  • Lattices and Facade Cladding

    Basa Arquitectura y Diseño
© Onnis Luque
Text description provided by the architects. This house is developed on an ascending lot, west of Monterrey in the foothills of Sierra Madre. The service areas are on the access floor, the garden and the social area that integrates with the #terracetequilera® are on the ground floor achieving a connection with the exterior, and the family area is on the top floor.

Cortesía de Agustín Landa Ruiloba
Floor Plan First Floor
© Onnis Luque
The structure consists of two concrete staples at the centre of the house that carries a metal structure in a north-to-south direction. At the centre of the armour, a pergola bathes in natural light. A frosted glass corridor on the upper floor distributes the circulation to the bedrooms. The armour allows to have no columns and therefore to take advantage of the entire interior and exterior social area and to experience the whole terrain in its length and width.

© Onnis Luque
The house has cross-ventilation since all the windows are mounted in the walls and the lattice has manual movement, which allows light to enter while giving privacy. The water mirror of the pool cools the house with the air current, the local vegetation also helps to reduce the temperature by making a micro-climate. The main facade is that of the garden, while discretion and privacy is directed towards the street.

© Onnis Luque
Section 1
© The Raws
Project gallery

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
